Denial Of Bail Was Perverse

Activist Teesta Setalvad | FPJ Photo

When the Supreme Court says that the arguments used by the Gujarat High Court while rejecting the regular bail application of Teesta Setalvad are “perverse” and “contradictory”, it should be seen as a slap in the face of the judge concerned. The social activist, who has been trying to get justice for the victims of the 2002 post-Godhra riots, has been granted bail on certain conditions. If she tries to influence the witnesses, the Gujarat Police are free to approach the apex court for her arrest. It is not for no reason that she was granted regular bail. The two compelling reasons for the court to set her at liberty are that the chargesheet in the case has already been filed and the charges against her are based on documents, which are already in the possession of the prosecution.

In other words, custodial interrogation of Setalvad is not necessary in the case. More often than not, arrest in the name of interrogation is a ruse to keep a person in custody. For instance, in the case of the late Stan Swamy, he was not interrogated even for a minute after he was arrested, though the police told the court that his interrogation was a must. While it is the Supreme Court which has rescued her from immediate arrest, it was the adverse comments made in an SC verdict that paved the way for the arrest of her and two former senior Gujarat police officers. What this implies is that even the law is not averse to ironies!

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)