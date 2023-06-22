Danger Of Politicising Education

Representative Image

Two Students Federation of India (SFI) leaders in Kerala are in the dock for submitting fake certificates. One of them, Vidya K Maniyodi, was arrested after 15 days of the police searching for her. Nikhil Thomas is still at large, the police letting him to destroy evidence, as alleged by the Opposition. In the case of Maniyodi, she submitted a fake experience certificate to get the job of a guest faculty at a government college. When Thomas failed to pass BCom, he produced a fake certificate from a university in Chhattisgarh to get admission to the MCom course in the same college where he failed. The college authorities have washed their hands, a la Pontius Pilate, while blaming solely the student and the university. That both of them are leaders of the SFI, which has the support of 70% students of Kerala as claimed by a CPM leader, makes the cases all the more alarming.

In another case, SFI’s top leader PM Arsho, who was in jail and could not appear for an examination, was declared passed by the university. On the basis of a complaint of conspiracy he made, the police have been treating a journalist as an accused. In another case, a political leader affiliated to the ruling dispensation and enjoying an office of profit was exposed for the shoddy Ph.D thesis she submitted. The guide who supervised her research was unable to detect, let alone correct the errors that were galore. All these are isolated incidents but allowance must be made for the fact that they show the higher education system in a poor light. And that, too, in a state considered the most educated. Nothing destroys a society, worse than a crooked examination system.