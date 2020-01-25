Curiosity without Google killed this cat

Aha, Republic Day! In a survey done by some unnecessarily inquisitive foreigners, 60% of Indians surveyed, got the wrong date. That is to say only 40% said Republic Day fell on the date, Jan 26th. 14% said it fell on Jan 26th last year, but depending on the sighting of the moon, this year it would fall sometime in February. 29% said the government fixes the date at the financial budget presentation, 22% said they were not interested and were blocking all tele-marketers, and 5% said they would instead take Bollywood quizzes as they had practised all year. Now if you are doing the maths, you may concur that this totals to 110%, which is well over 100%. But that’s because the foreigners would be adding in all the new Indian citizens that will arrive once the CAA is implemented in full force.

Are only 40% conscious of the fact that India is a republic? What happened to the 3 concepts that make a Democracy? (a) Political consciousness, (b) Civic consciousness, and (c) Oral hygiene. This begs the question — how aware, how knowledgeable, how conscious is the average Indian? The answer is a classic ‘this much’. But since you can’t see my hands, that phrase makes no sense. Instead, we have put together our own survey. By we, I mean, my dogs Peter & Sheroo and my 13-year-old daughter Maya. They form the research team not because of their extensive knowledge, but because they are extremely cheap.

The first question we asked: How many States and Union Territories make up ‘Mother India’? The most frequent answers were: (a) Hundreds, (b) 7 States one Union Territory, (c) Priyanka Chopra. Unfortunately my team was also caught off guard and were unable to provide the answer either. After Geography came History. The next question on the survey: “Who was ‘Chandra Gupta Maurya’?” Again the respondents swung quick and fast. The answers ranked by most to least are the following: (a) Actor Dino Maurya’s son, (b) Owner of the Sheraton Hotels, (c) My landlord, and (d) That guy across the road. You may start noting the pattern here. Respondents are way off the mark, yet their confidence that their wrong answer is right continues to boggle the mind. The next question insisted upon by Peter: Can you tell us who framed the Constitution of India? (a) Dorab Daver, (b) Jatin Lalit, (c) B.A. Ambedkar, and (d) Endemol (the company that owns Big Boss). These first questions take care of History, Geography & Civics. With great trepidation and fear we moved to the question on Science and the Environment. The question was fairly simple – “Name 2 water bodies of India.” The answers, mind you, came from age groups spanning 8 years to 80 years. (a) Zeenat Aman & Kimi Katkar, (b) S.V. Road in July-August, (c) Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Olympic Swimming Pool (M.G.M.O). By now my research team was getting increasingly worried and wanted to quit. Yet, after a pep talk they soldiered on. Can’t give up on our citizens as yet, we are only half way through the survey after all.

The next test subject was architecture and landmarks. The question: What is the ‘Gol Gumbaz’? The answers? Er….please read on, if you dare. (a) My aunt Reshma, (b) A famous dish from Uzbekistan, and (c) A sugar-free chewing gum. Keep in mind these respondents have been chosen from different genders, income groups, age groups, and consist of both the uneducated, and the educated as well. Of course, in India there is a school of thought (please forgive the pun) who feel that it is the formally educated who are the least educated. A thought which has quite rightly been lifted from the famous C.L.R. James quote, “What do they know of cricket who only cricket know?”. Also, don’t forget the Caribbean, where C.L.R. James wrote from, has a large proportion of Desis.

From architecture, we move to pop culture. We felt a surge of confidence here. However, if I'm completely honest, Peter refused to eat his food after contributing this question to the survey: “Who was the winner of Indian Idol IV”? The answers were stunning: (a) Abhijit Sawant, (b) Arijit, (c) Falguni Pathak, and (d) Hardik Pandya. By now my team was on its knees. All that was left was sport, sporting achievements, and sporting legends. The question was put to two neighbourhood Pomeranians who answered correctly, though Biscuit, took one second more than Moti. The question: “Who was Leander Paes’s famous doubles partner, who until recently was India’s Davis Cup Captain?”. The answer came thick and fast. (a) Ravi Shastri, (b) Mrs Paes, and (c) Either Laxmikant or Pyarelal. There were also two very special answers. One said Sakshi Malik— our Olympic medallist in wrestling. The other simply said, ‘You’.

Now, I don’t want to point fingers, but 70 years of being a republic, I am a little worried about the state of our minds. Also, the moment people are disallowed from googling, answers are beyond ridiculous. With CAA controversy, GDP growth in the wrong direction, infrastructure not being upto the mark, we’ve forgotten about simple facts and figures that make a nation. I mean, how can you not know the winner of Indian Idol IV, or VI, for the matter? How can you say our national bird is the pigeon? Is it because there are so many of them? How can you say the Governor of Maharashtra is the guy who lives in a big house in Walkeshwar, with his own private beach?

I have two words, suggested by my daughter Maya, two words to my beloved country on Republic Day…… ‘BUCK-UP!’.

The writer is a comedian, TV anchor, theatre personality, satirist, podcaster and an author.