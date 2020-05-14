Covid-19 – of men, morals and madira

This article must be read alongside another written for FPJ last week (https://www.freepressjournal.in/india/morality-is-fine-but-liquor-is-quicker-why-opening-of-wine-shops-amid-pandemic-raises-serious-questions). At that time, there were indications that Maharashtra would lift the lockdown for hardware and electronic stores. But that did not happen.

In the meantime, the Supreme Court also ratified a view held by this columnist that liquor should be sold online. Some states like Delhi and West Bengal – which are not liquor producing states – were only too keen to begin online sales. But states where politicians have a nexus with distilleries – opted to stay quiet. One does not know which way they will move. They obviously do not want to leave behind an electronic trail for liquor sales – much of which is in cash and without receipts. At the same time, they know that challenging the Supreme Court advisory will not be easy.

However, the central government’s decision to allow all liquor shops to be open was obnoxious for two reasons.

First, liquor is being considered more important than other shops. Even to date hardware (electrical and plumbing) and electronic shops have not been opened. This is even after at least four buildings in Mumbai have caught fire recently because of faulty wiring. Clearly, the government needs the liquor money. But daily-wage-earners in shops and establishments also need money. Why does the government think of itself and its politicians and not of the daily wage earner?

Second, the government sought to promote liquor sales even while concealing the fact that liquor causes more deaths than COVID-19 does. India’s data sources do not provide this information. But global data sources do (see table).

That puts the magnifying glass on other money deals that the caused the government to shelve sensible ideas. What India requires is a lot more of transparency. Of numbers relating to the cause of deaths. Of policies designed specifically to ramp up the country’s crumbling health and educational capacities.

Meanwhile, the sheer inadequacy of health services have made slum-states like Maharashtra even more vulnerable than ever before.