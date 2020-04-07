Coronavirus in India: Think positive and try to restore normalcy even amid the lockdown

Muhammad Ali, one of the greatest boxers of all time, won a Gold in the 1960 Rome Olympics in the light heavyweight category whilst an amateur. He subsequently moved on to be a professional boxer winning the World heavyweight championships three times.

It certainly wasn’t his sheer strength and power or throwing boxing’s hardest punches or any remarkable difference in height or weight that made Ali a boxing legend. Angelo Dundee, the man who trained Muhammad Ali described Ali as a man having an amazing speed, stamina and mental strength.

Talking of mental strength, Muhammad was known for using psychological warfare against his opponents. He would compose rap style poems designed to extol his talents and unsettle his opponents, give them intimidatory stares and subject them to verbal taunts.

He would tell them again and again how he was going to destroy them in the ring. This led to nagging doubts in the mind of an opponent. That wasn’t showmanship on Ali’s part, it was part of his strategic attack on the psyche of his opponents before he’d even stepped into the ring.

By the time Ali arrived, the softening up job was already half done. Muhammad Ali won 56 of his 61 fights, with 37 being knockouts. Many battles were half won even before he entered the ring, mainly due to opponents crumbling to the psychological warfare carried out by Ali.

Fast forward to 2020!!!COVID-19 – a virus as small as 0.125 microns (size ranging between 0.06 to 0.14 microns, 1 micron = 1/1000 mm) has created such an unprecedented extent of turmoil that the world has ground to a halt.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak as a global pandemic. By the end of week 1 of April, 2020, this outbreak has already infected over a million human beings. So far, 21% of the cases have resulted in deaths.

These statistics are quite scary.To imagine a close friend or a family member or a neighbour whom you were in close contact, suddenly confirmed to be infected with this virus – will it not drive you nuts?

Today, with most governments like India placing their countries under a lock down and with almost everyone barring essential service personnel quarantined in their houses, the number of cases have been restricted due to the absence of human contact.

World over, everyone is working from home (WFH) and the apprehension of getting this infection are less.But…for how long?There are many sectors who cannot work from home like manufacturing, construction, services, transportation etc.

For how long can an organisation sustain and provide monthly salaries without having any output and source of income?Someday, we all have to come back and begin our lives as before. By then, we all expect and hope that this coronavirus is defeated and that is has vanished completely. But what happens if it does not.

Are we going to get stressed out?We all know that stress can have an indirect effect on the immune system.What happens when we need to resume back to our daily routine…will we allow corona virus to get the better of us.

Will we allow this 0.125 micron virus intimidate us and stress us out and, just like Muhammad Ali’s opponents, crumble due to this psychological warfare even before we enter the ring?

It is time to think. Be positive, be strong to overcome the challenges which may come your way at this time.

The writer is Kevin Noakes, the Vice President Schindler India. Prior to joining Schindler India in 2008, Kevin worked on varied roles with some of the leading companies like Blue Star Limited, Tata Motors, Skoda and Fiat. Kevin is an alumnus of Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies.