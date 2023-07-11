Control Dog Menace in Maharashtra | file pic

The recent surge in dog bite cases in Maharashtra has sparked concerns among citizens and raised questions about the need for effective measures to address the menace. While it is essential to recognise the importance of compassion towards animals, it is equally crucial to prioritise the safety and well-being of the people. This newspaper has reported that the state recorded 3.89 lakh dog bite cases, including 48,828 cases in Mumbai alone, from January to June this year. These figures do not encompass incidents handled by private hospitals. When a stray dog was killed in Kerala, it was encouraging to witness the then minister Maneka Gandhi's swift response, demanding a report from the state. Government bodies must work proactively and collaboratively to develop comprehensive policies and allocate resources to tackle the issue. While it is commendable that some individuals feed street dogs and advocate for their well-being, it is essential to acknowledge the growing concern regarding dog bite incidents.

Striking a balance between compassion towards animals and ensuring public safety is crucial, as every life is valuable. Efforts to control the problem require active involvement from the community. Local authorities, animal welfare organisations, and citizens should collaborate to establish effective sterilisation programmes and vaccination drives. Educating the public on responsible pet ownership, encouraging adoption, and promoting awareness about the potential risks associated with stray dogs are vital steps toward mitigating the problem. Establishing well-equipped animal shelters, veterinary clinics, and rescue centres can help control the stray dog population while ensuring their welfare. Furthermore, implementing efficient mechanisms for reporting and responding to such incidents will enable swift action and minimise the risks posed to the community.