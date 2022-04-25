Cong self-delusion over a strategist

Whether or not a deal is clinched with Prashant Kishor, the high-profile and highly-demanding election strategist, negotiating with him has certainly provided the Gandhis a welcome breather. For, after the spectacular wash-out of the party in the recent round of Assembly polls, they desperately needed to create the impression that something is, at long last, being done for its revival lest there be an open rebellion against the Family. Holding well-publicised talks with Kishor, the freelancer strategist who hawks his services to anyone willing to write a hefty cheque, has kept at bay the familiar G-23 and others who may have joined them after the humiliation of the Assembly polls. That even someone like Digvijaya Singh, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, should find something good in the presentation made by Kishor to a select group of Congress leaders shows how the party is virtually clutching at straws in its quest for revival and relevance. No professional election strategist can make up for the lack of a charismatic leader. Period. An election strategist is no substitute for a winning leader who can connect with ordinary people. Besides, what Kishor does is now being increasingly done by a whole host of other professionals adept in the use of information technology and field research. Kishor may be good at marketing himself but if Digvijaya Singh thinks that he has got a magic wand that would instantaneously revive his and his party’s fortunes he deludes himself. The old-fashioned grassroots level hard slog, building human networks, listening to peoples’ day-to-day problems, resolving them wherever possible, agitating if not, and generally identifying with them, etc. still goes a long way in winning the trust of voters. Outside experts, at best, can provide an extra push on social media messaging and campaign thrust, but they do not, cannot, fill the vacuum created by the absence of a credible leader. Diggy Raja should remember that despite his best effort Kishor failed to win Goa for Mamata Banerjee. Also, Mamata Banerjee won Bengal, not Kishor who only added to the general atmospherics.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 07:51 AM IST