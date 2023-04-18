Clubs & club-dons: The modern raj legacy

Representative Image | Pixabay

Why is the concept of exclusivity appealing? Is it because of the teeming crowds everywhere that we see around us across our cities? Why is there a clamour for everything exclusive or elite? There surely is a trend in India to become a member of almost every exclusive club or group. With growing wealth (including disproportionate distribution of it) and the modern human interest in flaunting it as a means of boosting their own self-respect, does one see acquisition of select-club memberships, special privileges and exclusive offers as a pastime? Of course with wealth created and no worries about the basic bread, butter, jam and caviar if you so will, what next?

Modern society seems to behave as if we are entitled to special treatment, just because we are socially, economically better than a few others around us. No wonder we are seeing circles becoming smaller to bring focused attention and to increase discretionary network. Typically we use the phrase “old boys’ network”, especially to depict the privileged group in the corporate world. We see, hear and watch with trepidation of such special cohorts. No wonder, the word ‘don’ suits many of them, meaning ‘person of importance’. Well, if any one recognises themself to mean the (other) colloquial usage of the word, please suit yourself. Yet rarely do we call-them-out or their (poor outlier) behaviour in other places. We see such boorish behaviour even in school parents groups, where oneupmanship (or oneupwomanship) is at display. Few parents who think that they lord over the others. This behaviour pattern can be seen in any homogenous group.

Almost in every club or gymkhana, there would be the syndrome of few members wanting only specific brands of club-sodas for their daily tipple; some of the members are also like the vintage furniture, rooted into the ground — many even have their fixed spot in the dining area or the bar for they frequent it daily and have been for years. Yet they will be insensitive and take offence that someone else could be seated there before them, that particular afternoon or evening. Each of the clubs also has its members’ fiefdoms — no offence meant if they can be called as ‘club dons’ for lack of better phrase. Some using their “I am a founding member” card; many using “am CEO of this company” card; few using “have been representing the club in bridge competition for decades” to so on.

Yet they all forget one thing — that in a club, of any type, all members are equal, whether they paid Rs 10,000 decades ago to become a member or paid many lakhs recently. One would think that such homogenous group of people would not have “special among equals”. More importantly, in a nation with many a chasm between haves & have-nots across many dimensions, privileges have to be cherished, rather than shown-off. Members may feel that they are above the rules and norms that apply to others, which can lead to unethical or illegal behaviour. This can create a sense of impunity that is not only harmful to individuals but can also undermine the integrity of institutions and systems. Sadly, bad behaviour is also tolerated almost, out of respect for age or position or not wanting to get drawn into undue argumentative nonsense or even backlash from having just made powerful enemies. Club politics is no different or less intense than the corporate world, or ideology based politics.

Energetic entitlement

Rules are broken openly with tacit understanding with the ‘elected office bearers’ not to be disturbed. Including the cheap thrills of privileged parking, not in the designated zone. Breaking rule and ordering food or liquor or smoking in non-designated places. Or asking for playing privileges overruling other members’ bookings etc. And many such culprits opening claiming that they have been doing so since time immemorial, as if that makes a wrong, right! Correct?

Elections with mega-budgets seen in the local clubs would make political parties shy away from the concept of budgeting itself. Where those large budgets for fancy wooing budgets come from, cannot be a mystery. It’s easier to answer the “why” they want such electoral glory. When one has the net worth (wealth), network (friends amongst members), the other missing link is the “power” &/ “influence” in the network they mingle in, daily. The elections will usually bring the usual pre-election bonanza for the restaurants / banquet halls / bars in the local neighbourhood as they become “election campaign locations”. All candidates will use the usual sloganeering, including the horrible spelling mistakes and the have their best photo on the campaign: “We will uplift the club facilities”, “we will inspect previous committee expenses”, “we will push for transparency, democracy”, and whatever else that sounds nice and good. Of course the candidates also will mention that they will increase club corpus, promote sports and other facilities for members, etc.

Newer Princelings

There can be no other powerful opiate than power. Else it’s not logical for any individual who is a known entrepreneur or retired bureaucrat and wealthy to seek to “win a club election“. Is it a dire need to hold their “Darbar”? Is it that they want to be seen as the special & privileged? Or is it that they are part of the “raja & praja” mental makeup?

Many of these clubs, which started as sporting locations or social communities in local areas, have long exited those principles. It’s now based on social and wealth hierarchies, where memberships can be bought and the privileges based down the generic lineage (for a fee). It does not matter whether the members are capable or honourable. Similar behaviour is seen as entitled behaviour in many of alumni clubs. The sense of elitism and egalitarianism is common that they are above other mere-mortals. No wonder the children of those club-members have a pressure or almost an obligation to continue the family legacy. This can manifest in a number of ways, including condescension towards those who are perceived as "outsiders" or a lack of empathy for people from different backgrounds or with different life experiences.

In modern society, there are a growing number of exclusive clubs and cohorts that exist, ranging from private schools and social clubs to gated communities and elite professional organisations. While these groups may provide certain benefits to their members, they are also often associated with a sense of entitlement and exclusivity that can be concerning. These attitudes can be harmful and contribute to social division and inequality. Therein lies their social adjustment troubles with the success of Gen-next who are not from those institutions or club affiliation. The India that emerged out of post-licence-era, still has the vestiges of such members, who act as pricey princelings. After all, they can’t run their durbar in a place or ecosystem that’s common to many others. So much for privilege-asymmetry in the 21st century democracy. How do we cope with such ‘tyranny of privilege’?

Dr Srinath Sridharan is a corporate adviser and author of Time for Bharat. He tweets @ssmumbai