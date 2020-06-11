Clouds of greed, mismanagement, and theft block the sun

Just look at the chart alongside. Solar costs have been tumbling. Thus, the incentive for opting for solar is tremendous. The solar potential of the country is immense, almost double the total installed capacity of power generation in the entire country – even after 70 years of development.

Also, look at the job creation potential that rooftop solar holds out. This is more significant when you take into account the job losses caused by COVID-19 and the almost universal agreement among industrialists that at least a third of the existing jobs are likely to vanish forever (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7267282/). India needs an industry which can be a big employer of skills at all levels – right from the semi-skilled to the extremely well-skilled. Rooftop solar offers that opportunity. It needs fitters and fabricators. It needs people who know how to service batteries, and it needs people skilled in electronics for invertors and micro-grids. The potential for job creation is around 80 million in a few years (http://www.asiaconverge.com/2020/05/post-covid-19-rooftop-solar-deployment-holds-the-key/). And if the government adopts the cluster approach – with each cluster being under a private entrepreneur – the government could encourage economic activity in rural areas as well.

Then look at some other numbers. In 2015, this author predicted that the government’s UDAY (Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana) would not work (http://www.asiaconverge.com/2017/04/uday-and-politics-of-appeasement-and-largesse/). Credit Rating agencies like CRISIL on the contrary were ecstatic about it (https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/crisil-welcomes-uday-package-for-power-discoms/article7855894.ece). At that time, the aggregate discom losses stood at Rs.3.15 lakh crore. This loss was kept aside as a separate (UDAY) vehicle, ostensibly to reform the discoms. Today, the same CRISIL admitted on May 6 this year that aggregate external debt of state owned discoms will increase to pre-UDAY levels of Rs. 2.6 lakh crore by the end of this fiscal (https://www.crisil.com/content/dam/crisil/pr/press-release/2017/12/square-one-discom-debt-to-reach-pre-uday-levels-this-fiscal.pdf).

Had the government listened in 2015, India could have been spared a bill of Rs. 2.6 lakh crore and could have reduced its import bill as well. It could also have created 80 million jobs. Will someone be sacked for this reckless decision?

Over and above all this foolhardiness, the DGTR (Director-General of Trade Remedies) will begin oral hearings, through digital video conference on June 11, on whether the crippling 25% safeguard duty (SGD) on the import of solar cells into India should be continued. Even if they are discontinued, do not forget that a standby provision of import duties has already been included in the last Union budget. The government appears to be determined to pour good money over bad. Someone is evidently not keen on promoting solar.