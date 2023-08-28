Classrooms Of Hate Amidst Lunar Triumph

At a time when India was celebrating its stellar success in sending Chandrayaan-3 to the dark side of the moon, the first country to reach the south pole of the lunar surface, in a small village in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, a seven-year-old boy was slapped by his classmates for over an hour on the teacher’s instructions. His crime: failure to learn his multiplication tables, but more significantly, his being a Muslim. While Indians and the rest of the world were feting the Indian Space Research Organisation for its spectacular feat, this horror was unfolding in India’s most populous state. An innocent child was scarred forever while his classmates were being taught to discriminate on the basis of religion. Is this what we want future generations in India to learn? Not the wonders of science and education but the narrow schisms of religion and bigotry. The normalisation of this toxicity, be it in Manipur, in Haryana and now in Muzaffarnagar, is bound to have disastrous consequences. When school teachers become purveyors of hate, it is time for society as a whole to wake up and take action.

Opposition politicians have seized on the issue and accused the BJP governments in the state and the Centre of spreading hatred in the name of religion to reap electoral benefits. Already right-wing outfits have come to the defence of the school teacher who after initially apologising is now boldly defending her actions saying she was only working for the children’s benefit. An FIR has been registered against her and her school shut down, but pressure is being put on the young boy’s father to withdraw his case against the teacher and settle the matter amicably. While a teacher in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district was promptly arrested, and rightfully so, for beating up a boy who wrote "Jai Shri Ram" on the class blackboard, the Muzaffarnagar teacher is still freely giving interviews to the media. Outfits like the Bajrang Dal are able to indulge in minority-bashing with impunity. They threaten and harass people quite openly but are never brought to book. On the eve of the G20 summit, when India will host a plethora of world leaders in New Delhi, is this the face of the country that the government wishes to project? The national capital is being spruced up and all unsightly elements are being swept away. Can the bigotry and hatred also be cast aside? Is it too much to ask for a country where children can live in peace and harmony without the obnoxious divides of religion, caste and class?

