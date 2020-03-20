CJI Ranjan Gogoi surpasses his predecessor

The 46th CJI Ranjan Gogoi surpassed his predecessor in creating controversies by taking an oath as a Rajya Sabha member on Thursday amidst shouts of “Shame! Shame!” from the opposition who walked out of the house in protest, while the Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu remonstrated. President Ram Nath Kovind is the first head of state with an RSS background, which is perfectly okay, except that he acted on the advice of the Narendra Modi cabinet to nominate Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha.

Shri Gogoi, whose prefix “Justice” may now be dropped, has been accused of being rewarded with a post-retirement berth in the Rajya Sabha because of his pre-retirement actions as the 46th CJI favouring the Modi government. These allegations were levelled by no less than Justice Ajit Shah, a former chief justice of the Madras and Delhi High Courts who asserted that during his 13 months in office, Justice Gogoi (as he then was) did not conclude the Rs 6,000 crore electoral bonds issue which has contributed to the ruling party coffers.

Justice Gogoi also allegedly deliberately delayed hearing sensitive matters against the government and introduced a “sealed cover” syndrome where he asked for reports in sealed covers from the government, instead of reading them in open court, according to Justice Shah. He set a disturbing trend.

The benches headed by Justice Gogoi gave a clean chit to the Modi government in the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets and decreed 2.77 acres of land to the infant deity Ram Lalla which evoked praise from Narendra Modi for putting an end to the dispute. In turn, the third seniormost judge of the Supreme Court, Arun Mishra, described Narendra Modi during an international judicial conference in February as a “versatile genius” who “thinks globally and acts locally” fuelling speculation as to what post-retirement perks this judge will get from the government when he retires on September 2.

The four judges who accused the then 45th CJI on January 12, 2018 of misusing his position as master of the roster to foster pro-government verdicts by allotting sensitive cases against the government to benches of his choice, had Justice Arun Mishra in mind. When there is no tension between the judiciary and the government, judicial independence and democracy are doomed, as Justice Jasti Chelameswar cautioned.

Though separated by time, the 45th CJI Dipak Misra with his paternal uncle, the 21st CJI Ranganath Mishra and the present Justice Arun Mishra comprise a troika of controversial judges who will be remembered for allegedly cozying up to the government. Justice Dipak Misra was accused of being “controlled by an unseen hand” by his colleague, Justice Kurian Joseph.

CJI Dipak Misra’s paternal uncle, the 21st CJI Ranganath Mishra, gave a clean chit to the Congress after he held a probe into the 1984 anti-Sikh pogrom and was later elected to the Rajya Sabha on a Congress ticket, vindicating the stand of advocate Mathews Nedumpara that the sons or nephews of judges often become judges.