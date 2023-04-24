Cheetah project — Doubts over Kuno's viability

Representative Image

The death of two cheetahs within a month at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, and one of the big cats venturing outside the park area, raises questions about the success of the ambitious project to translocate cheetahs from Africa. Ecologists have expressed doubts about the viability of Kuno to house so many of the big cats. Altogether 20 cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa have been brought to the park to establish a free ranging population. The Asiatic cheetah was declared extinct in India 70 years ago and their only other habitat is in Iran. The cheetah project was first conceived in 2009 but it took another 13 years to fructify. Now Namibian experts are warning that the size of their habitat at Kuno is small and the big cats will go outside the park’s boundaries causing a serious man-animal conflict.

The project authorities have stated that the 748 square km Kuno Park can accommodate 21 cheetahs across its territory or around three cheetahs per 100 sq km based on prey density. But recent research suggests that even in prime habitats, cheetah density is around one big cat per 100 sq km. It is clear that while planning the cheetah project, these factors were not taken into consideration. One way out of this imbroglio is to shift some of the cheetahs to the Mukundara tiger reserve in Rajasthan which was also shortlisted for the cheetah introduction plan. However, political considerations may rule out Mukundara as Rajasthan is a Congress-ruled state. Is it fair to jeopardise the success of the much touted cheetah project by choosing politics over pragmatism? The big cats that have made the long journey far from their natural habitat deserve better.