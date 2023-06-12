Can Kejriwal’s warning bring the Opposition together? | ANI

Arvind Kejriwal’s mega rally at the iconic Ramlila Maidan in Delhi was the culmination of a lengthy political outreach to Opposition parties countrywide to block the Central government’s ordinance nullifying the Supreme Court’s 11 May judgment that the Delhi government has legislative and executive power over administrative services. The rally also marked the virtual launch of his campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. After touring several Opposition-ruled states to garner support for his movement against the ordinance promulgated on 19 May, the Aam Aadmi Party leader addressed his core constituents, the people of Delhi, warning them of the dangers of an allegedly dictatorial Centre. He said instead of being answerable to the people, the Delhi government would now have to bow to the whims of the Lieutenant Governor, an unelected appointee of the Central government. Kejriwal issued a warning to Opposition-ruled states that the ‘unconstitutional’ ordinance would be enacted there too. The AAP leader’s strident criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlike Rahul Gandhi’s critique because Kejriwal compares his stint in Delhi to Modi’s 13 years of power in Gujarat and his nine-year tenure as PM and claims his own achievements are greater.

Read Also Kejriwal accuses BJP, Congress of neglecting education for 37 years

The ordinance issue is a great rallying point for Opposition unity as was the earlier attack on the alleged misuse of investigative agencies. Many parties have backed the AAP but the Congress is still to decide on its stand in Parliament. With its Delhi and Punjab state units staunchly against any support to the AAP, it is now left to the high command to look at the bigger picture. Isn’t Opposition unity more important than local politics, especially if the aim is to unseat the BJP government at the Centre? It is time for the Congress to adopt a more broad-based approach to Opposition politics and not be swayed by the concerns of its local units. A concerted strategy is the need of the hour and a beginning can be made by projecting a united face against the Delhi ordinance in the Rajya Sabha.

In the previous general elections in 2014 and 2019, the BJP got only 37 per cent of the votes but yet won a phenomenal 300 plus seats, courtesy the first past the post system. The remaining votes were divided among various parties clearly delineating how a fractured Opposition benefitted the saffron party. It is imperative that the Opposition parties get their act together. There has to be a singular purpose if any attempt is to be made to halt the BJP juggernaut.