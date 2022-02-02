Budget 2022: Power to Railways, one of the seven engines of Gati Shakti

It’s a very positive Budget and was required to help the economy come out of the Covid effect of the last two years. The emphasis on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and the Make in India mission is commendable, but the bureaucratic rules and labour laws have to be amended to provide a good production base for the industry.

India has a good hold on services and digital exports but we need to build on the physical elements, too. This will lead to more employment and sustained economic growth. The railways is one of the seven engines for the PM Gati Shakti Plan.

In railways, the support to be given for small farmers and MSMEs is commendable. Due attention to safety has been given by planning to bring 2000 km in ‘Kavach’. Suitable planning for various metros and proper multimodal connectivity for various forms of transport has been highlighted for proper attention.

However, in railways we need to push high speed railways in a big way as that is the most power-efficient form of transport and is the only solution to the increasing passenger numbers in India. We should fast track high speed railway on the Golden Quadrilateral which handles 60% of the passenger traffic.

As far as the Mumbai suburban network is concerned, the numbers are not available yet, but I don’t see any limitations regarding budget availability

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 08:54 AM IST