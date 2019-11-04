Brexit: Will election end deadlock?

Brexit delayed, again; new elections called, again: the routine continues, making people wonder when this merry-go-round will stop. Two years ago, the then Prime Minister Theresa May reasoned that Brexit would be the issue in her snap election of June 2017 which, she hoped, will help her secure a decisive majority in Parliament to take Britain out of the European Union (EU) on March 31, 2019. It didn’t work and Brexit did not help her get majority. Instead, Mrs May lost her slender working majority and had to turn to Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) of Northern Ireland to form a government. She negotiated a deal with the EU that was rejected by parliament thrice. Faced with sustained pressure from lawmakers opposed to her Brexit plans, she quit as Conservative party leader and prime minister in June.

Her successor, Boris Johnson, has pursued two goals since becoming the prime minister in July: exiting the EU on October 31 “whatever happens”, and an early general election. He failed decisively on the former: he negotiated a new deal with the EU but the same was stymied by the same political stalemate that bedevilled his predecessor’s deal. Last week, he finally got an election, which will be held on December 12. But the question is whether it will resolve or deepen further the impasse over Brexit, which has left Britain divided on the issue – both in and outside of parliament – since the June 2016 referendum. Had Johnson, the leavers, both in and outside of the Conservative party and Britain’s right-wing media had their way, November 1, 2019 would have been Britain’s first day outside of the EU since December 31, 1972. But thanks to a majority of MPs who remained determined to stop a disastrous no-deal Brexit, Britain continues to be part of Europe. But its future now rests on the result of the December general election.

General elections are fought on issues. The June 2017 election was called the “Brexit election”. However, despite Mrs May’s claim that her reason for calling an early election was to get a mandate for the Brexit negotiations, the issue of Brexit itself had a relatively low profile during campaigning. Instead, for much of the campaign, both the Conservatives and Labour focused on other issues like the immigration, economy, National Health Service and terrorism. One of the reasons the Conservative party did poorly than expected and Labour did better, was that by the time the election was called, the Brexit debate was not so much about Leave or Remain but about how to leave. Now, two years later, the debate is still more or less the same, but with greater bickering about exactly how to get Brexit done. As a result, the three-year struggle over Brexit since the referendum in 2016 has turned British politics inside out.

The uncertainty over Brexit, thanks to the way the process has happened in the last two years, has affected Britain in many ways. From the outside nothing much has changed, but from the inside, according to media reports, the UK has undergone a radical and at times ugly transformation with a chain of events since the 2016 referendum, impacting many aspects of life in the country. Opinion polls show the country is split pretty much down the middle between those who want to leave the EU as soon as possible and those who are still hoping that the country could somehow remain in the European block. Since Brexit remains extremely divisive, the debate and political discourse hasn’t always been civilised: lawmakers advocating for a softer version of Brexit have been called “saboteurs”, while the opposition has accused the government of staging a “coup”. And judges have been called “enemies of people” for ruling against the government.

Boris Johnson did not deliver Brexit with or without a deal as promised by him after taking over as prime minister in July. Now he has got an election that he desperately sought, though there was lot of resistance in parliament before lawmakers gave in to his proposal. Johnson has tried to manipulate public opinion that the election is for the benefit of the people, rather than for the benefit of himself and his party. But the truth is he wants to lead the Conservatives to a parliamentary majority, achieve Brexit and remain in power for five years. This is what Mrs May tried but failed and it is quite possible that things could also go wrong with Johnson’s scheme of things. Under Mrs May, the Conservative party was largely a broad-based movement of the centre-right which was divided over how to leave the EU. But under Johnson, the party has transformed into a right-wing nationalist party; some say the Tories are the “Brexit party now”.