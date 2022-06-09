Boris Johnson wins no-confidence vote, loses MPs votes | Photo: AFP

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived an internal challenge from the ruling Conservative Party MPs on Monday, defeating the no-confidence vote with 211 for and 148 against. At the end of the count, Johnson said it was a good result, which reflected his misplaced confidence. The fact is that with more than forty per cent of the Tory MPs arrayed against him, he will have a tough time managing the party and an increasingly aggressive Opposition which has smelt blood in the PM’s repeated untruths in Parliament, in what has come to be called the Partygate. Following an inquiry by the police and a senior bureaucrat, it was duly confirmed that Johnson had lied to Parliament, denying outright that he had himself attended drink and dinner parties at 10 Downing Street in clear contravention of Covid-19 lockdowns which his own government had enforced on the country.

Exuding confidence about drawing a line under the Partygate and other such matters, Johnson hoped to move on, but neither the rebel ruling party MPs nor the ascendant Labour Opposition seemed to be in a mood to relent. Johnson certainly is not out of trouble yet. And if it is so, it is because of his wholly unserious style of functioning. The Northern Ireland question has again cropped up while Scotland is yet again itching to hold a referendum to break free from the Union. The economic situation is not comfortable either, with record inflation hurting ordinary people. These are difficult times for the UK but its leader gives the impression as if things will somehow fall in place. Boris has not measured up to the expectations.