BJP's Maharashtra Strategy Goes Woefully Wrong!

Mumbai: The two states where the BJP focused most during the election season of 2024 thinking that they matter the most as they send the highest number of MPs to Lok Sabha, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have given a big jolt to the BJP and mainly contributed towards causing damage for the NDA alliance.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP had hopes of reaching a similar number as last time, and in Maharashtra by taking along the breakaway groups from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena, it was hoping to reach almost 40 out of the 48 seats. However, the voters gave a clear mandate in favour of the INDI alliance in both states and in Maharashtra, the Congress party unexpectedly reached double-digit numbers.

What has transpired in Maharashtra is clearly the reflection of public mood in reaction to the splits that happened among political parties. Here, there has been no major election since Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena was split into two groups.

The Lok Sabha polls of 2024 was the first opportunity that the public got to react. Originally, the BJP said they had nothing to do with this split but later in the state assembly leaders from the breakaway group openly spoke about how they used to meet late at night secretly to engineer this split, and the whole operation was planned by the BJP. The plan of taking away a few leaders from the two biggest regional parties didn’t go down well with the public. There was a silent sympathy wave in many parts for Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, who lost even their election symbols.

The second biggest factor was the farmer distress, which is very evident in most parts of the state that has seen some of the biggest agitations ever in the past few months. The ban on the export of onions hurt the farmers in many parts. They kept agitating but no action was taken by the Centre, resulting in a glut in the wholesale market, followed by a price crash. The sugarcane farmers and soya farmers have been agitating for a long time as well. They just could not get the right price and had to face issues like crop insurance schemes not working for them, taxes on fertilisers, and overall financial distress.

The third factor has been polarisation among the Scheduled Caste and minority voters, rural as well as urban. A self-goal by some BJP leaders who happened to say that a complete majority of 400 for the BJP would enable them to make certain changes in the Constitution of India, gave the Congress party ready ammunition and its leaders took up the issue nationally. This pushed the minorities, especially the Scheduled Caste and Tribes, to unite behind the Congress-led alliance. Uddhav Thackeray’s candidates got benefits out of this in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra too.

The fourth factor that silently but strongly worked in many regions of the state was the resentment over the Maratha reservation. In about 17 districts, Maratha leaders very discreetly canvassed on the issue. The BJP-led government in the state announced at one point that the community would be given reservation. However, community leaders could convince their followers that this would not stand in court and would again not be implemented like last time.

There is an estimate presented by some political leaders of the INDIA alliance that the anti-BJP vote did not split among small players this time and they could successfully put up a united face in most constituencies.

Issues of inflation and unemployment could be presented from a united opposition forum and become effective according to them. The effects of the Maharashtra Lok Sabha results are going to be far reaching as the state is set to go to assembly polls in October. There may be a lot of thinking and rethinking happening in the BJP at the highest levels about how to handle Maharashtra in the near future. Some heads might roll, and some strategies might change.

Rohit Chandavarkar is a senior journalist who has worked for 31 years with various leading newspaper brands and television channels in Mumbai and Pune.