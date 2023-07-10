Bengal’s Tryst with Poll Violence

Bengal rural poll violence | ANI

There was a sense of déjà vu about the recent panchayat polls in West Bengal, accompanied by large-scale violence and many casualties. Election after election in the state has been marred by reports of gratuitous violence, electoral fraud, bombs and deaths. In the nearly 35 years of Left rule till 2011, during every pollexercise there were complaints of booth capturing, impersonation of voters, intimidation of candidates and voters and a sense of utter helplessness displayed by the election authorities and the administration. Even spreading out an election over several days and posting adequate companies of central paramilitary forces were of no avail. This election too was no different. On polling day alone almost 18 deaths occurred and in the run-up to the polls, there were many fatalities taking the toll to 35. While the Opposition including the Congress , Left and BJP unequivocally condemned the Trinamool Congress for the violence, the ruling party in the state claimed that its cadres were the most badly affected. The BJP has demanded imposition of President’s rule in West Bengal. In the wake of continuing violence, this may be a distinct possibility and will certainly give the BJP an edge in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Despite a High Court order to post several companies of central paramilitary forces, fewer numbers were sent and their role was ineffective. People complained that they were not present at the trouble spots and generally were mute spectators to the bloodshed that took place.

The Left playbook on conducting elections is being copied verbatim by the Trinamul Congress. One reason could be that most of the Trinamul workers are erstwhile CPI-M cadres who jumped ship en masse when there was a change of government and their tactics remain the same. The situation has got a little more complicated with the advent of the BJP as a force in West Bengal. While the Congress and Left no longer command the following that they did a few years ago, the saffron party has been able to make inroads in several sensitive districts largely with its time-tested strategy of polarisation. In the 2021 Assembly election, too, there was large-scale violence with Trinamul and BJP workers fighting pitched battles. Mamata Banerjee’s landslide win in 2021 put a dampener on the BJP but there is no doubt that the party will emerge with renewed vigour ahead of the general election. Exit polls have predicted a comfortable victory for the Trinamul in the panchayat polls. What is also a foregone conclusion is the violence that will accompany counting. There are dark days ahead for Bengal.