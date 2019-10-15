BCCI: Old wine in old bottle

The Lodha Committee reforms have now yielded a new Board of Control for Cricket in India with the same old faces—okay, not the same but their brothers and sons with a smattering of old players-turned-cricket managers. Sourav Ganguly, who took over the Cricket Association of Bengal at the end of his playing career, will now be the BCCI chief for ten months. And will be ably assisted by the brother of junior Union Finance Minister Anurag Thakur, and, among others, by the son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as part of his senior team of office-bearers.

Despite the central objective of the Lohati Committee being to professionalize the management of cricket, the effort has yielded a poor outcome. The same old vested interests rule the roast in various state bodies, if not directly through close relatives. It is because the initial membership of these bodies was skewed in favour of those who had come to establish a vice-like grip on them.

Thankfully, on the field our boys seem to be doing well, the IPL having helped hone the talents of several hitherto unknown regional players. India now boasts of a huge pool of talent. Given the vast resources at its disposal, so long as the BCCI bosses leave the boys alone, while they indulge in their petty games, India can hope to remain a cricketing power for the foreseeable future.