Banks Must Not Take Savings Account Holders For Granted

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has cautioned PSBs against flight of deposits to the more nimble-footed private and small banks. But she must first ask the most primal and quintessential PSB, the SBI, not to take savings account holders for granted.

SBI now pays 2.70% per annum on savings bank deposits which pales before the 7% interest per annum on on-the-tap 180-day deposits offered by Kotak Mahindra Bank on such deposits swept into such deposits from one’s savings account in multiples of Rs 10,000 with the one-time consent of the deposit holder. To wit, if one has a no-frills savings bank account called 811 account with Kotak, and agree to this arrangement of sweep into and reverse sweep out of the deposit account, your savings account balance in excess of Rs 25,000 would be automatically swept into such deposits picturesquely called ActivMoney. Suppose, the balance in such a savings account is Rs 50,000, Rs 20,000 would be automatically swept into such a deposit account and earn 7% p.a even as the remaining amount of Rs 30,000 earns 4% interest p.a. It doesn’t mean the deposit in the ActiveMoney isn’t on tap. It is. For, if you issue a cheque for Rs 35,000 or swipe your card for Rs 35,000, it will be honoured by sweeping back Rs 5000 into savings account. For once the customer is truly the King. For once she enjoys the best of both the worlds. She is allowed to say smugly, hey heads I win tails you lose! What Kotak has done is to tap into the human psyche — let me onboard the flexi arrangement and be frugal so as to earn more interest without at the same being left to break the fixed deposit which otherwise she has to. Such flexi accounts to be sure aren’t new. They have been in vogue in India for more than two decades now. But 7% is indeed disruptive.

SBI must remember not to take savings account holders for granted because they are the pillars of the banking system. Banks are in a way intermediaries — accepting deposits and on-lending them to borrowers. The difference in the average interest they charge from borrowers say 10% and the interest they pay to depositors say 2.70% is called the spread. Indeed, 7.30% is a very large spread perhaps possible only in India. In other words, SBI has been shortchanging the savings account holders by paying them a pittance by way of interest. It must however be conceded that a bank’s lending pool isn’t restricted to savings account balances. The pool is augmented by its own capital and borrowings from abroad under the external commercial borrowings (ECB) route. ECB costs a shade more than savings bank interest. That however doesn’t detract from the fact that banks in India enjoy an unconscionably high spread. Be that as it may.

To be sure again, such a large putative spread of 7.30% is to cover banking overheads like salary, rent etc. but nevertheless quite large to leave a substantial profit if they run a tight ship. But do they? PSBs in particular run up a huge NPA and that is periodically made good by recapitalisation with taxpayers’ money in the manner of good money being thrown after the bad. Should the savings accounts holders be penalised for banks’ inefficiency in loan appraisal and recovery?

Small banks and new entrants have stepped into the breach by offering attractive rates of interest. Bandhan bank for example offers 6% p.a savings bank interest without strings. SBI perhaps is counting on its too-big-to-fall status which perhaps works in the minds of the depositors when they mull shifting to other banks offering higher interest on savings accounts.

Incidentally, the high spread adumbrated above works in other areas as well in banking operations. For example, banks offer to buy US dollars from you for say Rs 79 but sell to you only at Rs 83. This is called two-way quote or bid-ask price. Spread of Rs 4 per dollar is unheard of outside India except in dictatorships or basket cases.

The short point is banks should train their guns away from spread. In a capital-scarce economy, savings should be encouraged and what better way than to narrow the spread by rewarding the savings account holders with a higher interest. The finance minister must also urge the Department of Posts to embrace the flexi bank accounts model. Post offices, like the SBI, are omnipresent and enjoy people’s confidence. Deposits in post offices are fully guaranteed by the government unlike in banks where the insurance cover is only for Rs 5 lakh. The sweep into, and reverse sweep out of, fixed deposits is bound to catch the fancy of rural folks too where post offices have a significant presence.

Nirmala Sitharaman in a way has given a wake-up call to PSBs lest the ground slips out from under their feet. While the monolithic HDFC (home loan outfit and bank now fused into one) is bound to tap into the combined strength to attract more deposits, other private sector banks surely would not allow grass to grow under their feet. PSBs must shake off their inertia. People are chary of locking their funds into fixed deposits. Flexi deposits that make one’s savings balance in excess of the pre-agreed threshold fixed for the nonce is the way forward. People after all want to have the cake and eat it too. And why not indeed?

S Murlidharan is a freelance columnist and writes on economics, business, legal, and taxation issues

