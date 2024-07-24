Banking Sector In The Budget: The Industry Expected More

Representative Image

For India to achieve its ambitious goal of becoming a $10 trillion economy, the financial services and fintech sectors must play a pivotal role. The announcement of developing a financial sector strategy document is critical, as it aims to detail the size, capacity, and skills required for the next five years, considering the current participants. This document will be strategically and operationally important as it will serve as a comprehensive roadmap for the financial sector, aligning its goals with the broader economic objectives of the country. Strategically, it should identify key growth areas, prioritise resource allocation, and set benchmarks for performance, ensuring that the sector can meet the evolving needs of the economy. Operationally, it is expected to provide detailed guidelines on capacity building, skill development, and the integration of technological advancements, enhancing the sector’s efficiency and resilience.

The Indian banking sector will play a key role in supporting any capex increase from the private sector. The ongoing infrastructure investments by the Government of India (GoI) will continue, and private investment in the infrastructure sector will become viable with gap funding from the central government. This market-based funding mechanism is a positive sign for the BFSI sector, particularly for insurance companies with infrastructure funding limits.

Despite these positive signs, the industry had expected more. The budget did not introduce measures to create a level playing field for bank deposits compared to other competing financial instruments.

On a positive note, banks and NBFCs focusing on education loans, especially for domestic education, will benefit from the 3% tax subvention announced today. E-vouchers for loans up to ₹10 lakh for higher education in domestic institutions will be given directly to 1 lakh students annually, providing an interest subvention of 3% of the loan amount. This is a commendable move to promote Indian domestic higher education.

There was also a market wishlist for reducing government presence, particularly in the banking and insurance sectors. Many public sector banks and bleeding insurance companies could benefit from a more competitive strategy. However, despite years of discussion about divestment, there has been limited progress, and the budget remains silent on this issue. Does this indicate that the government prefers to retain ownership of its banks, given the political nature of the coalition government?

The budget introduced several initiatives aimed at supporting the MSME sector. The Credit Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs facilitates term loans for purchasing machinery and equipment without requiring collateral or third-party guarantees. Additionally, a self-financing guarantee fund will pool credit risks for MSMEs, providing each applicant with guarantee covers up to ₹100 crore, with borrowers paying an upfront guarantee fee and an annual guarantee fee on the reducing loan balance. To improve credit assessment, public sector banks will develop in-house capabilities for evaluating MSMEs based on their digital footprints, enhancing traditional credit eligibility criteria. SIDBI will also expand by opening new branches to serve all major MSME clusters within the next three years. While this is a positive step, it raises the question of whether SIDBI’s efforts over the years have been substantial or merely incremental, serving more to justify its existence than to drive significant change. Furthermore, a new mechanism will ensure continued bank credit for MSMEs during periods of stress, supported by a government-promoted fund, and the limit for Mudra loans will be increased from ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh for those who have successfully repaid previous loans.

Under the PM Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0, the housing needs of 1 crore poor and middle-class families will be addressed with an investment of ₹10 lakh crore, including central assistance of ₹2.2 lakh crore over the next five years. Interest subsidies for loans will continue, providing sustained opportunities for housing finance companies and banks that fund affordable housing.

The crucial role banks can play in addressing climate change issues is known globally. The sector expected announcements for any policy guideline toward interest subvention for green financing projects and incentives for green deposits to attract customers for longer tenures. However, while the budget mentioned the forthcoming announcement of a climate taxonomy, the development has been pending for over two years despite ongoing work across various financial regulators and the finance ministry. Moreover, there was no substantial discussion on climate financing, which is surprising given the urgent need for such initiatives.

