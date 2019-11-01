Ball set rolling in bid to impeach Trump

The process to launch impeachment proceedings against US President Donald Trump opened on Thursday with lawmakers in the House of Representatives approving rules for the next stage including public hearings in the Democrats-led inquiry into Trump’s conduct. The inquiry is intended to determine if Trump attempted to have Ukraine investigate a domestic political rival, former vice-president of US, Joe Biden. A resolution passed by the House set out the rules and procedures for the impeachment inquiry which would be only the third against a president in US history. The Democrat-controlled House voted 232 votes to 196 to move the probe forward in the US Congress. The charge against Trump is that he abused his office and jeopardised national security for personal political gain. However, so sharp was the polarisation in the House that not a single Republican voted for it. President Trump chose to call it the greatest witch hunt in US history.

No US president has been impeached so far in US history and it has to do with the stiff procedure for it. With the presidential election scheduled in November 2020, much energy would be expended on the inquiry while issues like the economy and immigration would not get the attention they deserve. Mercifully for Trump, the Republicans are in majority in the Senate and they can well be expected to save the incumbent president. But a steady flow of corroborating evidence is expected to flow in from government officials testifying behind closed doors. The hearing will now be in the open, presenting witnesses and documentary evidence and allowing Republicans to challenge the case against Trump. If the case against Trump is deemed strong enough, the House Judiciary Committee will draw up formal charges against the President. This is indeed a test case for the US Constitution which will be watched with keen interest.