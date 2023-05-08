Bajrang Dal ban a trap for BJP? |

The Congress party’s Karnataka election manifesto has unleashed a new political row in the state, with less than a week left to go before polling on May 10. In the state considered the birthplace of Hanuman, did the Congress really make an error of judgment by proposing a ban on Bajrang Dal? Many in the state feel that the Grand Old Party scored a self-goal or has overplayed its hand. Mainstream media has begun belting out the narrative that the Congress manifesto was a document of appeasement brought in with an eye on the minority vote bank, an act of vindication for the PFI ban implemented by the BJP last year and that Bajrangbali has been insulted. What did the Congress manifesto actually say?

“We believe that the law and the Constitution is sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like the Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among the majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law, including imposing a ban on any such organisations,” reads the manifesto. For the Congress, this was an extension of its Bharat Jodo Yatra, which propagated peace, harmony and an atmosphere devoid of communal agenda but Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in anticipation of coming up roses, seized the occasion to tell the voters of Karnataka that the Congress was trying to lock up Hanuman, thereby equating the deity with Bajrang Dal.

What has ensued since is the endless chanting of Jai Bajrangbali at every BJP rally, provoking the voters by saying that the Congress is anti-Hindu and has insulted Lord Hanuman.

Meanwhile, the Bajrang Dal and VHP activists, in a predictable response, have burnt copies of the Congress manifesto and are going around reciting the Hanuman Chalisa across the state. Many see this as a moment of truth, and view the series of events as having put new wind in the BJP sails. With Modi opening and concluding his speeches with ‘Jaibajrangbali!’ and news channels beaming these rallies throughout the day, the perception is that the BJP has turned the game in its favour.

Bajrangbali, couched in Hindutva politics, could make an impact in the coastal districts of Udupi , Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada, but it is not necessary that even elsewhere in Karnataka, a similar response could be evoked.

The Congress tried to do damage control, with chief ministerial aspirant D K Shivkumar assuring voters about constructing a new Hanuman temple, setting up an ‘Anjaneya Development Board’ if the Congress comes to power. I spoke to a number of people in the state, from regions other than coastal Karnataka and the predominant feeling that emerged was that while the Bajrang Dal and Hanuman could be put on the same pedestal in north India, the southern voter cannot relate to the word Hanuman. For Kannadigas, Hanuman is Maruti or Anjaneya. The popular culture of Karnataka has a general dislike for the Bajrang Dal and Sri Ram Sene, marking them as outfits that usher in violence and notoriety in their wake.

Now, if this is the popular yardstick, it would appear that it is the BJP which has grabbed not the carrot but the stick? It might bring in electoral dividends in certain pockets of Karnataka, but by and large, most of the state reverberates with issues like corruption, price rise and unemployment, guaranteeing a heavy anti-incumbency sentiment. People on the ground are judging the BJP not by the Modi factor but by the performance of the Basavaraj Bommai government, which seems to have been in a state of inertia since the time Bommai took over the reins and that’s exactly why he has shied away from sit-in interviews for the most part, except for random sound bites to news agencies like ANI.

The Prime Minister is trying his level best to cover up for this through roadshows but the local candidates who are in the electoral fray are seen as mere bystanders, just like the common man on the streets in Bengaluru, which has sent out the message that Modi wants people to vote in his name alone. Analysts on the ground feel that Modi is scared to be filmed along with the local candidates, as many have criminal cases against them. Hence, it is a conscious decision by the PM to distance himself from the local candidates, who are now feeling left out despite putting in all the hard work. Modi has the power of the media and the institutions but this time, his charisma and charm might not strike a chord with the Kannadigas.

Few realise that the manifesto moment of the Congress is a milepost trap, which the party has cleverly laid for the BJP. After speaking to a number of leaders on the Congress manifesto committee, it’s evident that by promising to ban the Bajrang Dal, the party took a calculated risk, by portraying the BJP as a party short on governance and long on shrill cries of religion and polarisation. Many in the party feel that it was a masterstroke played by Congress to usher in reverse polarisation, consolidate the Muslim vote bank, chip away from the JDS bloc and administer the final push to hoodwink and outsmart the BJP on its own terms and conditions.

Pollsters in the 2023 elections recall the 1983 moment of the Janata Party government, headed by Ramakrishna Hegde, which dissolved, only to return to power within six months of the Congress wave government after Indira Gandhi’s assassination. Technically speaking, Karnataka has mostly voted against the Centre in assembly elections, never having brought back the same government since the 1980s.

The Congress, for now, rests doubly assured on its five guarantees even though there is no answer as to who its leader will be. The resounding rhetoric of people following this election ranges from a hung verdict to the Congress having an advantage now, in what many say looks like a neck-and-neck battle. While both the Congress and BJP have given electioneering their all, ultimately, whoever wins Karnataka will seemingly win the hearts of the rest of India. For now, it looks like a T20 cricket match, with both sides playing their big shots but for the BJP this time, the asking rate is perhaps too much.