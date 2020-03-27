Back-breaking lockdown that harms the poor

The phones at the toll-free labour helpline in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district have not stopped ringing since the news of the total national lockdown. Hapless migrant workers from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh as well from States further afield – UP, Bihar and Odisha – started to cling to trains and buses that would take them back to the relative safety of their far-flung villages. Thousands of these workers have not yet made it home.

They have been stopped on sealed State borders or have been disembarked from buses or jeeps and are clueless about reaching home. Many more did not get the chance to leave cities in time and are now stuck in their overcrowded rooms or work sites – in panic and fear, and now in growing hunger for there has been no work available for days. Stories from the ground signal the advent of desperate times – workers stuck in informal settlements, hungry and jobless, as restaurants, roadside eateries and businesses have closed.

In many cases, even home States appear unwilling to take them in for fear of contagion. The dismal picture mimics and once again brings alive the situation faced by people at the time of demonetisation.

That time we quickly overlooked the anguish of informally employed millions who lost their jobs on account of shutdowns and slowdowns. They live in congested, shared rooms in degraded slum areas or just in the suffocating confines of their workplaces - construction sites, factories and restaurants - where they’re employed.

They live and work in possibly the most informal, hazardous and low paying conditions anywhere in the world. Much like refugees everywhere else in the world, migrants are beginning to take resort to the last option they have, viz. to walk back home. Apart from the immorality of leaving these workers stranded, this poses complex challenges in the fight against the pandemic.

First things first: well over a hundred million of our rural people are in cities as the principal workforce. They are in every city that has work. These are the daily wage earners, self-employed casual workers, small vendors and service providers who, in the suddenness of lockdowns and sealed borders, will not have the necessities to survive. There isn’t enough food or even clean drinking water anywhere. Many of them may also have been evacuated from their living spaces – essentially work sites which shut down upon lockdown orders – and they may not have been paid their due wages on the vague promise of things becoming better. Providing free meals or groceries and vegetables is an absolute first.

Schools, offices, night shelters and public spaces must open for accommodating migrant workers now adrift without safe places to live. While the Centre and State governments announce relief measures, they have been restricted to local populations with identity documents providing domicile status in the city.

Migrants, who are unaccounted for in State and national statistics and consequently fall outside the purview of all State authorities, live in un-recognised settlements or worksites in the city, and cannot prove their eligibility through documentation, need to be taken into cognisance while designing relief measures.

The universalisation of all relief measures, with no eligibility barriers, is an imperative at this hour. Secondly – there’s an immediate need to protect wages and ensure that workers are not cheated out of their dues.