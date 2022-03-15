Assembly elections: Assertive Hindutva may have played a major role in BJP's victory, writes A L I Chougule

The 4-1 scorecard in favour of the BJP after the latest round of assembly elections reveals many macro and micro trends and significant changes in Indian politics.

While the saffron run continues, duly aided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popular appeal, there is little challenge coming in from the Opposition to halt the BJP’s juggernaut.

No matter what the ground issues are, religion bindsvoters and regardless of palpable anger against the government, people are not only swayed by propaganda and polarisation, but effective delivery of welfare benefits also ensures popular support for the BJP.

In such a scenario, unemployment, price rise, and local issues can be trumped by the larger narrative of religion-driven nationalism and strong leadership.

That’s what happened in four of the five states, despite the government’s inability to create enough jobs and control inflation momentum. In Punjab, it was the AAP wave that swept away storied rivals to a crushing defeat, a fallout of popular anger against established parties and rejection of big names.

While the brightest star of the BJP’s success in four states is Modi, the decimation of Congress, the irrelevance of Mayawati, and the inability of Akhilesh Yadav in expanding the Samajwadi Party’s social base is the reason why BJP won emphatically in UP.

If politics is a game of competitive credibility, created through ideological domination and discrediting the Opposition, narratives can transform the nature of politics in ways that appeal to the masses and to which the Opposition has no credible answer.

If the results of five assembly elections are proof of further consolidation of saffron politics,they equally underscore the momentous changes the country’s politics has gone through over the last decade, since Modi emerged on the national scene in 2012.

It is also anindication of the transformation Indian democracy and polity has undergone. That the republic is being subjected to transformative changes through electoral politics is unmistakably obvious.

If the BJP and the larger Sangh fraternity is the driver of this change, the Opposition is equally guilty of letting the change happen without much challenge. The latest round of the assembly elections confirms the directional change that’s under way if more confirmation was needed to remind us of the complete shift to the ideological Right.

Beyond the celebration of victories, defeats, and vote share, elections are about ideologies and narratives, new currents and transitions, which the opinion surveys and exit polls often fail to capture. While the consensus was that the BJP had an edge over the Samajwadi Party in UP, there was visible anger on the ground against the Yogi Adityanath government over several issues.

It is therefore difficult to say how much of Yogi’s triumph has to do with the governance and delivery, or did his repeated attempts to polarise the electorate was more effective in swaying the popular sentiment in his favour? Fighting the election as an incumbent was not easy for BJP in four states.

It’s therefore surprising that it has done better-than-expected in a bi-polar contest in UP that the SP fought well. While Akhilesh ran an energetic campaign,it seems he was undone by the taint of the alleged mafia raj during his government. Despite palpable social and economic discontent against the Yogi government, the bread-and-butter issues were probably overshadowed by BJP’s polarizing 80-20 pitch, besides the bulldozer politics and policy of stricter law and order and harder national security narrative.

Of course,the free ration scheme for the poor and other welfare schemes may have contributed to BJP’s victory. But assertive Hindutva that plays on the cultural and religious grievances of the majority community may have played a major role in BJP’s victory.

In a television debate on a news channel on the counting day, the distinguished panelists admitted that there’s something that’s working for BJP in UP but wondered what it could be. The answer may not be a mystery anymore: like Gujarat, UP seems to have been transformed into BJP’s Hindutva laboratory.

How else can one explain the outcome if not for the Hindutva narrative that unites different castes under the Hindutva umbrella? If Yogi is the belligerent face of hard Hindutva, Modi exemplifies its charming side, melding religion with development, nationalism, and social welfare. It is debatable whether the vote in UP is for Yogi or Modi. But if there was anti-incumbency against Yogi, Modi perhaps neutralized it.

It is more or less the same story elsewhere: Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur. Uttarakhand and Goa were expected to be hung verdicts. But in the Himalayan state, not only did the BJP defy anti-incumbency but emerged an emphatic victor, despite a credible fight from the Congress which was most hopeful of ousting the BJP from power.

Goa was also a setback for the Congress, which lost the battle largely because of the division of anti-BJP votes. The fact that the BJP has expanded its geographical reach as far as Manipur in the North-East is a testimony of its deep social base, especially among women and the lower castes, which overrides identity politics that has so far been the mainstay of Indian politics.

The weariness with the old, doddering, and corrupt politics of the Akali Dal and Congress was the major reason for AAP’s stunning performance in Punjab. Of course, the infighting in its Punjab unit and the unceremonious exit of Amarinder Singh barely four months before the elections, added more problems to the Congress’ misery. While the AAP’s victory in Punjab has given it new wings in the Opposition space, the Congress has become paler and shrunken shadow of its former self. In a matter of eight years, it seems to have given the game away to the BJP.

On the other hand,the ascendance of the BJP, largely because of Modi’s leadership, has created an existential crisis for the Opposition as a whole. It will require herculean effort for the Opposition, particularly the Congress, to stall the BJP’s march from strength to strength.

(The writer is an independent Mumbai-based senior journalist)

ALSO READ FPJ Edit: Fending off challenge of an existential crisis

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 08:41 AM IST