Arjun's Arrow To MLA’s Advice | representational image/pixabay

Ah, the enchanting allure of the fish's eye has forever captivated the human mind. Rewind to ancient times when Arjun, the original bow-and-arrow influencer, was tasked with hitting a fish suspended mid-air in all its spherical glory. When queried about what he saw, his response was nothing short of iconic: he claimed to have set his sights on the fish's ocular masterpiece alone. Talk about focus! It was the ultimate tale of one-eyed ambition. Moving forward, poets have tirelessly likened the splendour of a lovely lady's gaze to that of our aquatic friends. The deity of Madurai, none other than Meenakshi, boasts eyes akin to those of a fish – a fact that really brings new meaning to the phrase "catching someone's eye." But that's not all – the Madurai temple stands tall, providing tourists and worshipers with a piscine visual feast. The eyes have it, indeed.

In the realm of eye aesthetics, former Maharashtrian minister and BJP legislator Vijay Kumar Gavit has dropped a seafood bombshell. His sage advice! Devour fish, and ye shall attain the gaze of none other than Aishwarya Rai, Bollywood's definition of loveliness. A fish-rich diet for fish-like eyes – truly, this MLA has got his priorities straight! Yet, as with all things that catch the public eye, controversy has reared its head. A gastronomical suggestion becomes a full-fledged debate! Does this seafood spectacle divert attention away from the shadows of corruption lurking in Gavit's closet? So, as we navigate this sea of intrigue, let us remember the fish's eye – that single, shimmering orb that has sparked tales of focus, inspiration, and now, unexpected dietary fads. From mythical legends to modern-day ex-ministers, the fish's eye has cast its net wide, capturing not just fish but our attention, imagination, and perhaps even our appetite for the unconventional.

