Another INDIA is born in Bengaluru

They say imitation is the best form of flattery. The 26 Opposition warriors who met in a conclave in Bengaluru on Monday paid the man they so desperately seek to oust from power a compliment by falling for the Prime Minister’s penchant for acronyms. Not unlike some of Modi’s own acronyms the full form of INDIA, the new name the Bengaluru worthies chose to give their nascent grouping, is quite a mouthful. It stands for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. Tell that to the ordinary voter whom they are trying to wean away from Modi’s embrace and you will get a big yawn. Clearly, the instincts of the grassroots leaders such as Nitish Kumar and Laloo Yadav, who strongly disagreed with the chosen name, were right. As a matter of principle, equating the country with a political alliance is bad optics, besides being thoroughly confusing. It seems the idea stemmed from Rahul Gandhi but in order to mollycoddle Mamata Banerjee she was made to claim its authorship. She was the one who dutifully announced it at the medley gathering of leaders. Not long ago, the Socialist leader Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia and farmers’ leader and head of the Bhartiya Kranti Dal, Charan Singh, had drawn a distinction between India and Bharat, suggesting that the relatively well-off sections lived in urban India whereas the poor masses were condemned to live in awful poverty in Bharat’s villages. Indeed, Modi should be happy to hammer the theme yet again, especially when sizeable sections of the urban electorate traditionally support his party while myriad welfare schemes have wooed the rural masses.

Be that as it may, though, we can sense that there could soon be a rethink over the name at the third conclave slated to be held in Mumbai in the near future. Notably, Sharad Pawar, much diminished after the split in his party, fobbed off last-minute efforts by Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel to tie up with the BJP, and joined the conclave. There was the usual litany of charges against the ruling party, from dividing the country on religious lines, mismanaging the economy, failing to check violence in Manipur, lack of job opportunities, et al. But it did not make for the complete absence of a concrete plan of action and direction the alliance-in-the-works would take to address the endemic problems of the country. It seems the Opposition biggies do not want to sully their hands crafting a common minimum programme since it could expose the inherent differences among them. Even at the conclave, Sitaram Yechury, the paper tiger of the CPI(M), could not help snipe at his bete noire, Mamata Banerjee, who had virtually reduced his party in West Bengal to a near-cypher. He earned a rebuke for his discourtesy from Lalu Prasad Yadav who, playing the elder statesman, also suggested to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi that they should restrain the Leader of the Opposition, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, from being harsh on the West Bengal chief minister. Several such contradictions and personal grudges will reveal themselves in the coming days and weeks.

For the record, no claimant for heading the proposed alliance came forward, with the Congress leaders loudly declaiming that none from the party had any intention to become prime minister. However, who was the main force behind the conclave and who convened it should have left no one in doubt. It was Sonia Gandhi. Also, her son speaking the last, and thus getting top billing amongst all speakers, fully signified his foremost position. That Nitish Kumar, the self-appointed sutradhar of the alliance and the convenor of the first conclave in Patna, was quietly pushed aside did not go unnoticed either. Poor fellow! The champion chameleon of Bihar, his aides were at pains to clarify, was not hurt. Meanwhile, the path ahead for achieving wider Opposition unity seems paved with thorns and broken glass. Many of the 26 might lose their fervour, or better still, agree to be wooed by the recently-revived NDA. Others could show their fangs over the distribution of seats. The point is simple: Achieving a modicum of unity among 26 parties by the time we approach the Lok Sabha poll is an uphill task. But we wish them luck.

