Analysis: Chavan’s Crossover A Psychological Victory For The BJP In Maharashtra

Ashok Chavan | File Pic

Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan’s decision to resign from the Congress party and join the BJP may have made big headlines in media but for the Congress party as well as members of the BJP, this was much anticipated for many months. As opinion poll after opinion poll shows that the BJP may not be able to reach their proposed targets in the upcoming Lok Sabha election with their current strength, more and more leaders from the Opposition are being wooed by the BJP to cross over to their side. Ashok Chavan happens to be the 13th former chief minister in India since 2014 who has crossed over from the Congress to the BJP.

The timing of Chavan’s exit and instant entry into the BJP is very indicative of what has been planned. It is very clear that the BJP wanted Ashok Chavan on their side considering that 2024 is a big election year. First the Lok Sabha polls, then the state assembly polls in Maharashtra and then the polls to 14 out of 27 big city municipal corporations and about 25 district councils also known as Zilla Parishads, will take place in 2024 all through the year. The municipal and district polls may actually be held in the first few months of 2025 but will reflect a significant impact from the Assembly election results. Obviously during such peak season an experienced politician who has held the top position in the state twice and has been in the state cabinet for around two decades comes as an asset for the BJP.

There is buzz in political circles that after the Union government mentioned the infamous Adarsh scam in its latest White Paper on the economy just over a week ago, some close aides of Chavan started getting feelers that the central investigating agencies may revive the investigation about Ashok Chavan’s alleged role in the Adarsh housing society scam of 2009. The noise about this had caused his downfall — he had to resign as CM of the state and senior leader Prithviraj Chavan was brought in to take charge and replace him in November of 2010. The buzz is that once Chavan got the feeling that the investigation could be revived, he made up his mind about resigning from the Congress party and crossing over to the BJP. The Congress was quite aware about Chavan’s restlessness and had anticipated that he would perhaps cross over. The timing has reference to the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls where the BJP wants to test the waters about whether the Opposition could split.

Now the anticipation is that close to 10 members of the Legislative Assembly from the Congress party who have been close to Ashok Chavan may cross over to the BJP just ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls. If that actually happens the BJP will not just be able to block the Congress party’s chances of getting their candidate elected to the Rajya Sabha but also try to field a fourth candidate of their own (which will be beyond their stipulated quota of three candidates). So the initial impact of Chavan crossing over to the BJP will be seen in the Rajya Sabha polls happening on February 27.

But the BJP’s plan to dent the Congress party in Maharashtra is much wider. The BJP feels that getting Eknath Shinde’s group may help them in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane region but not much beyond that. The party is equally sure that Ajit Pawar’s influence is very limited in two or three districts of Western Maharashtra and not beyond that. The BJP always needed a strong face in the Marathwada region which has now become the hot home turf of the recent Maratha agitation. Ashok Chavan comes from Nanded district. His father Shankarrao Chavan had a very solid base among the Maratha community in Nanded and surrounding districts which Ashok Chavan has now inherited. The BJP feels they can benefit out of the Chavan family legacy and the goodwill that the Chavans have in the region. Whether Chavan will actually be able to capitalise on that legacy after his crossover to the BJP is unclear and many raise questions about this.

Congress party observer from New Delhi Ramesh Chennithala, who is touring in the state, told the media that he met NCP founder Sharad Pawar on Tuesday and held discussions about how to tide over the situation that has risen because of Ashok Chavan’s exit. It is known to insiders in the Congress party that Ashok Chavan had serious differences with state Congress president Nana Patole and the two did not see eye-to-eye. So one of the angles in all this is the infighting that the state Congress has been experiencing of late. The Congress party feels they can fill the vacuum left by Ashok Chavan with some young alternatives and help from Sharad Pawar. How this will work in the field remains to be seen.

The ride for Chavan is going to be difficult too. He may be accommodated in the Rajya Sabha but what will happen to his MLAs in the upcoming Assembly polls is what he should be worried about. Because most of those MLAs already have rivals in their constituencies from the BJP and the BJP is obviously not going to abandon them.

As of now, Chavan’s crossover to the BJP is mainly being showcased by the BJP as a big psychological victory. An optics and perception exercise, but how it plays out on the field and what politics will unfold over it and who will actually get concrete political gains out of it is very vague!



Rohit Chandavarkar is a senior journalist who has worked for 31 years with various leading newspaper brands and television channels in Mumbai and Pune