An attempt to bulldoze democracy

What happened at Jahangirpuri in Delhi, on Wednesday, is unthinkable. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation, aided by about 400 policemen, used nine bulldozers to destroy the business establishments of Muslims with collateral damage suffered by some Hindus. No notice of the demolition drive was given to the victims till the machines arrived on the scene. Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh has claimed that it was a routine demolition drive to clear the area of encroachments. What he hides is that the BJP chief of Delhi had asked in a letter to the Mayor to initiate the demolition drive to teach the community a lesson. In short, the action is related to the violence Jahangirpuri witnessed on Saturday when a group of lumpen elements organised a “Shobha Yatra” and barged into a mosque to raise a saffron flag. Seen together, there is a method in the madness. What is more worrisome is that the demolition drive continued for more than one and a half hours after the Supreme Court ordered the staying of the operation. The petitioners had to approach the court again to have the operation stayed. The NDMC authorities continued their operation on the plea that they had not received the court’s order when the fact is that the court’s decision was conveyed by all kinds of media with no ambiguity whatsoever. In other words, the idea was to cause as much damage as possible before the operation was halted. They were even prepared to ignore the court’s order, thanks to the political support they enjoy. Left to themselves, they would have destroyed the business and residential areas of the targeted population. It shows how audacious they were when they set out to take the law into their own hands in the name of enforcing the law.



The Jahangirpuri incident is just a continuation of the model which has been successfully tried out in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath considered it a badge of honour when he was nicknamed the 'bulldozer baba' for using the heavy-duty machines against those who protested against the amended citizenship laws or those who were declared anti-social elements. The recent elections proved that a section of the electorate approved of his use of the bulldozers. Taking his cue from Yogi, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been using bulldozers against the alleged violators of the law, unfortunately, belonging only to one community. In Khargone, the clash was between the police and some processionists. However, it was used as a ruse to demolish the houses in the compound of a mosque. In doing so, the authorities conducted themselves as the accuser, the judge, and the executioner. Not only the Indian Constitution but also internationally recognised human rights statutes enjoin upon the state not to deprive a person of his livelihood and place of stay except under the provisions of the law. The use of a bulldozer goes against all such concepts and is totally illegal. Strangely, there is a section of public opinion that believes that the summary justice that the bulldozer represents is in the larger interest of society. For instance, in Jahangirpuri, some of the shops might have been on public land but then there are millions of establishments in every city and town that violate the rule. Similarly, in the national capital, there is hardly any residential or commercial building that has not violated some rules. In the instant case, the bulldozers were used to teach them a lesson. There is no evidence whatsoever that they participated in the riot that occurred on Saturday. On the contrary, they could be described as victims.



Under the rule of law that India follows, nobody, whatever his position or power, is considered above the law. The municipal authorities have been given power so that they can use it in the best interests of the citizens they are supposed to serve. They are not masters but servants of the people. How then can they take the law into their own hands and pauperise hundreds of families who can, now, do nothing but beg on the streets? India is a democratic country where decisions are taken and implemented in a fair and justifiable manner. There is no place for high-handedness. Given the fact that the UP and MP governments have virtually got away with the use of bulldozers, it will give ideas to other states and municipal authorities to follow their model. Such a situation can only be described as dangerous. The situation warrants the intervention of the Supreme Court which should pass an order binding on one and all not to use bulldozers in an illegal, vindictive and hasty manner. Let it begin by taking deterrent action against those who thought it was fair to overlook the court’s order and go ahead with the demolition for at least 90 minutes.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 07:00 AM IST