Ambedkar’s 22 vows have exposed BJP and Kejriwal

The year was 1956. Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar renounced Hinduism and, along with 3,65,000 followers, took 22 vows and embraced Buddhism. Over the decades since, innumerable such conversion events have been organised across the country where people from the oppressed castes have recited the same vows and converted to Buddhism.

Sixty-six years later, these sacred vows and the entire process are being made to look like a sin because two political parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party, want to play the Hindu card to lure voters in Gujarat, which is slated to go to the polls in December.

Rajendra Pal Gautam had to resign as Delhi’s Social Welfare Minister because he was present at one such conversion event on Vijayadashami and was seen taking the vows, along with 10,000 Hindus. Whether he attended the event from personal choice as an Ambedkarite and because of his religious leanings, or as a minister, is not very clear but the manner in which the video of his oath went viral shows that he has been made the fall guy of hawkish Hindutva politics. Indeed, Mr Gautam has been projected as a major villain for Hindus.

In the eye of the storm is not only Mr Gautam, but also the 22 vows which speak explicitly about not worshipping Gauri and Ganesh and express lack of faith in Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh, the supreme trinity of Hinduism. The 22-point pledge essentially talks about following the Buddha's Noble Eightfold Path and denouncing all rituals and customs.

The oath is in no way derogatory, nor does it insult any of the Hindu gods or goddesses, but all this knowledge and sentiment was set aside by seemingly ignorant BJP leaders who demanded Mr Gautam’s resignation, painting him as a die-hard anti-Hindu person. The BJP's venomous politics was unleashed on AAP in Gujarat when Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was on a two-day trip to the western state. Countless black posters of the AAP convenor in a skull cap were splashed at various intersections in major cities in the state. The posters had legends that read: ‘I do not believe in Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh, Rama and Krishna as god’ and ‘These are the words and rituals of the Aam Aadmi Party’.

BJP leaders have denied any role in putting up these posters, but the fact that the posters came up was enough to send AAP on the back foot, and right into the BJP's trap. Mr Kejriwal, instead of defending his minister who was simply exercising his right to choose his religion, went on the defensive and began trying to justify his own Hindu credentials by chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and reaffirming to voters that he was born on the day of Krishna Janmashtami and that the objective of his life was to kill the demonic Kansa, pointedly targeting the BJP. Finally, Mr Gautam was asked to resign, proving that the AAP is nothing but a BJP clone.

Both BJP and AAP have played their competing Hindu cards for voters in Gujarat at the cost of the spirit of brotherhood and a caste-free society which Dr Ambedkar had hoped for through his embrace of Buddhism. Both parties are also guilty of doublespeak. On the same day thousands of other Hindus took the same 22 vows in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Gujarat and Karnataka, but no sentiments were hurt. A controversy was raked up only in Delhi which is governed by Mr Kejriwal’s party, which is emerging as a potential threat to the BJP in Gujarat. By sketching this competing Hindu narrative, the BJP and AAP may help each other to further marginalise the Congress and consolidate Hindu voters, but the bigger casualty in this episode is their credibility and their appalling ignorance of major social change underway in the country, which is how a large section of Hindus is drifting away from their religion and moving to Buddhism. Buddhist activist and Dr Ambedkar’s great-grandnephew Rajratna Ambedkar claims that by 2025 there will be mass conversions that could see as many as 10 crore people switch religions.

All Hindus are not treated equally and this is a reality staring at India's society. Will the BJP or AAP introspect why this is happening? While Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks of realising Dr Ambedkar's vision and the BJP talks about a book on Dr Ambedkar and Mr Modi, why such abhorrence for the same Dr Ambedkar's vows which, incidentally, have been published by the Government of India in books on the late leader?

The hurt sentiment factory is working overtime, but for how long can it continue if more and more people start leaving the fold?



The writer is a senior television anchor and consulting editor with Satya Hindi