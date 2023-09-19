A Step Towards Gender Equity | representative pic

For 13 years after the Rajya Sabha passed the Women's Reservation Bill in 2010, it languished in the political corridors of India. Its reintroduction on the first day of the first session in the new Parliament building signifies a momentous step forward, underlining the growing recognition of the pressing need for gender equity within our democratic institutions.

While India has made commendable progress with the successful implementation of one-third reservation for women in panchayats, this achievement has sparked demands for further reservations within marginalised communities. As the nation moves forward, Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces the formidable challenge of managing these contradictions while ensuring a fair and inclusive system for all. The primary objective of the Bill is to address the deeply rooted gender disparities entrenched in India's political landscape.

Despite women constituting nearly half of the population, they remain significantly underrepresented in legislative bodies at both the national and state levels. Shockingly, there isn't a single assembly in the country where women's representation surpasses 15%. This stark gender imbalance not only undermines democratic principles but also hampers the effective inclusion of women's perspectives in the policymaking process. The Bill's proposal for one-third reservation for women aims to rectify this historical injustice and foster a more representative democracy. Even in neighbouring Pakistan, there exists a reservation for women in the legislature, highlighting the urgency of such reforms.

Ideally, women should get 50% seats in legislature, either through gender-neutral elections or through reservations. Unfortunately, in the patriarchal system followed by most political parties, including those led by women themselves, women are considered less likely to win than men. They show great reluctance in fielding women candidates. Usually, they are fielded in constituencies considered tougher to win.

The successful implementation of one-third reservation for women in panchayats has vividly demonstrated the transformative power of women's political participation. It has empowered countless women across the country, enabling them to actively engage in decision-making processes at the grassroots level. This empowerment has translated into tangible positive outcomes, including improved healthcare, education, and infrastructure in rural areas. The success of this reservation policy has not only shattered gender stereotypes but also brought to light the untapped potential of women within the democratic framework. As calls for further reservations within marginalised communities gain momentum, Modi faces the daunting task of managing the inevitable contradictions that may arise.

While principles of equity and social justice necessitate addressing the underrepresentation of marginalised groups, it is essential to strike a delicate balance to ensure that reservations do not inadvertently perpetuate divisions or undermine meritocracy. Modi's leadership will be pivotal in navigating these complexities and formulating an inclusive framework that benefits all sections of society. It's worth noting that the presented Bill seeks to provide reservations for only 15 years, with no mention of reservations for educationally and socially backward communities, known as Other Backward Classes (OBCs), or for minority communities like Muslims and Christians.

The demand for reservations for women within the quota for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has gained momentum in recent years. Advocates argue that this step is necessary to uplift women from these marginalised communities, who face compounded discrimination due to both gender and caste-based biases. Similarly, future demands for reservations among Other Backward Classes may arise. While these demands reflect the aspirations and struggles of these communities, their implementation must undergo careful evaluation to ensure that they do not inadvertently perpetuate exclusion or hinder social cohesion. Effectively managing these contradictions will require robust political will and a steadfast commitment to fostering an inclusive society.

Modi's leadership has played a pivotal role in bringing these long-pending issues to the forefront of the national discourse. His government's decision to reintroduce the Women's Reservation Bill underscores their determination to address historic gender disparities. By engaging in dialogue with various stakeholders, the government can strike a balance between different demands and ensure that reservations are implemented in a manner that promotes genuine empowerment and equal opportunities for all. In doing so, India can take a significant stride towards becoming a more equitable and inclusive democracy, at least from the elections due in 2029.

