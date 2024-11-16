A Powerful Debut At The Dharamshala International Film Festival

A still from internatonally acclaimed film Second Chance |

The recently concluded five day International Film Festival in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, featured a captivating screening of “Second Chance”, marking the debut film of writer-director Subhadra Mahajan. With its deeply layered storytelling and striking visuals, the film made a lasting impact, resonating with audiences and critics alike through themes of redemption, resilience, and self-discovery.

A Cinematic Journey of Redemption and Resilience; garnering widespread acclaim at the festival, “Second Chance” stood out for its moving narrative and breath-taking cinematography. It poignantly explores the universal longing for a fresh start, weaving a profound tale of self-discovery and human kinship. The film, which premiered in the Proxima section of the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in June 2024 and had its Indian premiere in Dharamshala, is a reminder of the powerful themes of healing and unlikely friendships. Its depth and originality promise to leave a lasting impression on the psyche of viewers. "Himachal is vastly underrepresented in cinema," says Subhadra. "Its rich culture, languages, food, and traditions all deserve screen space. Each valley in Himachal offers a distinct landscape, philosophy, and set of stories. For someone weary from the fast-paced life of a big city, healing here is not just possible, but probable. This film is my homage to my beloved homeland."

The film tells the story of Nia, a young woman from Delhi, who, shaken by a traumatic event, retreats to her family’s summer home in Himachal Pradesh to heal. There, she bonds with the caretaker’s mother-in-law, Bhemi, and grandson, Sunny. Despite differences in age, social background, and perspectives, the three form a deep connection, gently helping one another move forward. Second Chance offers a vivid portrayal of resilience in the face of pain, revealing that healing often comes from unexpected places.

Set and filmed in the Kullu and Lahaul valleys of Himachal Pradesh, the movie features a cast of local residents making their screen debuts. Dheera Johnson from Manali stars as Nia, with Thakri Devi and Kanav Thakur from Burua village in supporting roles. Other local cast members include Rajesh Kumar from Halan, Dr. Bishan Dass Shashni of Lahaul, and the late Gangaram, a respected shepherd from Kullu. Musician Shaurya Bastola and painter Tarini Sud also appear briefly in the film. Subhadra, a Himachali herself, ensured her crew included local talent, such as line producer Sanjeev Sakhali, dialogue translator Sheru Baba, art director Deepak Thakur, and assistant director Karan Visht.

Challenges and Changing Perspectives in Indian Cinema

While continuing the conversation with this writer, Subhadra Mahajan shared her thoughts on Bollywood’s current landscape, which often prioritizes star power over the talents of writers, directors, and technicians such as cinematographers editors and sound designers. “Our industry’s star-centric approach overshadows the work of many creative minds. This mind-set needs to shift to let the emerging new cinematic voices survive,” she noted. Mahajan remains optimistic that this outlook will evolve as more rural-cantered films reach international stages, setting a precedent for essential transformations in Indian cinema.

A photo of film writer-director, Subhadra Mahajan |

Roots of Inspiration

A Himalayan Background and Strong Family Support; Born in Shimla, amidst the serenity of the Himalayas, Subhadra’s storytelling is influenced by her unique upbringing. The daughter of Rajya Sabha member, Harsha Mahajan, and social activist Uma Mahajan, she was raised in a creatively enriching environment. Her education at Mayo College Girls School Ajmer and St. Xavier’s College Mumbai solidified a foundation that has led to her signature cinematic style. Known for co-writing acclaimed film Angry Indian Goddesses (2015) and serving as Chief Assistant Director on Oscar Shortlisted Last Film Show (2022), she brings her distinctive voice and perspective to her directorial debut Second Chance, crafting a film rich in introspection and visual splendour. The Hollywood Reporter praised it for ‘effortlessly blending gentle humour with poignant drama’; and Variety declared Subhadra as one of the ‘new female Indian filmmakers at the vanguard of a movement, whose movies share a certain, wise-beyond-their-years poetry.’

This the film was screened at Busan International Film Festival in South Korea, Sao Paulo International Film Festival in Brazil, Adelaide Film Festival in Australia & AFI Fest in Los Angeles, U.S.A. and quite a few others. Though the poignant and gentle story of renewal has touched the hearts of many across these festivals, it is not without bold cinematic choices that the film has made its mark. Of these the most daring is the choice of Black & White cinematography to enhance the protagonist's emotional journey of finding light at the end of a long and dark tunnel, set against the backdrop of the spectacular Himalayan winter landscape.

Overcoming Hurdles to Create Cinematic Art

Mahajan’s journey to bring Second Chance to life wasn’t without challenges. She shared the rigorous filming conditions of the opening and closing scenes which were shot in the Lahaul and Spiti regions, where she along with the team braved temperatures as low as -20°C at 10,000 feet above sea level. According to Mahajan, authentic storytelling should involve local communities and increase focus on female-driven narratives to genuinely reflect rural life. Her dedication to capturing this vision is evident in every frame of Second Chance, a testament to the endurance required to bring new and unfiltered narratives to the screen.

Exploring "Healing", "Nature" & "Unlikely" Friendships

Subhadra claims that telling a story about healing was a conscious choice. She quotes “I feel like we live in an ‘instant’ world of tunnel vision, where a young person can feel the weight of a personal tragedy as something that they may never recover from, so stories of healing are paramount”. Mother Nature too plays an important part of the narrative with the mighty Himalayas as a character in themselves. “As a human race we are growing more and more self- obsessed and somewhere we have forgotten that there is an eternal cycle of Mother Earth which functions far beyond human control… and that is perhaps the most vital first step of healing; to realise how tiny your personal problems are in the bigger picture. When asked about the story of a believable friendship between 3 characters from such diverse age groups, social classes and background, Subhadra says that these are just surface things that fade to the background as they become closer than family and help each other consciously and unconsciously to move past the hurdles of their lives to brighter tomorrows.

A Message of Resilience for Today’s Generation

In a motivating message to the younger generation, Mahajan encourages resilience, noting that a personal tragedy does not mean the end of the world—a truth she embraced fully in creating Second Chance. “The title itself,” she says, “suggests that life does go on. Everyone deserves a second chance, no matter what their age or background... like my characters Nia, Bhemi & Sunny.” Mahajan’s words resonate with the film’s overarching theme of resilience, reminding audiences that without darkness, there can be no light.

A Unique Filmmaking Voice in Contemporary Cinema

With Second Chance, Subhadra emerges as a filmmaker with a singular voice, adeptly weaving personal narratives with universal themes. Her empathetic direction and her delicate handling of cultural and emotional nuances set her apart in the cinematic landscape. Mahajan’s storytelling is immersive, guiding audiences into the protagonist’s world and allowing them to see reflections of their own lives within his journey. This blend of the personal and the universal underscores Mahajan’s talent for creating films that speak to a wide audience, marking her as a promising figure in modern cinema.

Cinematography as Storytelling

A Visual Journey across India.The film’s visuals are a defining aspect, captured in stunning black-and-white by acclaimed cinematographer Swapnil Suhas Sonawane, known for his work on Last Film Show, India’s official entry to the 2023 Oscars. Sonawane lets the natural beauty of India speak for itself, using simplicity and restraint to create a powerful visual impact. Second Chance takes viewers to the tranquil mountains of Himachal Pradesh in monotone, crafting a visual journey that mirrors the protagonist’s inner world. Through high contrast in light and shadow, Sonawane enhances the film’s themes of inner conflict and reconciliation, allowing nature to become a silent character that reflects the protagonist’s longing for peace and freedom.

A Transformative Experience in Cinema

Through a masterful blend of storytelling, exquisite cinematography, and authentic performances, Second Chance offered a transformative experience for viewers at the Dharamshala International Film Festival. The film delves deeply into questions of healing and unlikely friendship, drawing audiences into a heartfelt journey that resonates long after the credits roll. Viewers came away with the sense that Subhadra Mahajan has set a new standard in contemporary cinema, signalling a promising future for films that explore themes of rediscovery, resilience, and return. Second Chance is more than just a film; it’s an experience that invites us all to look inward and reconnect with the things that truly matter.

(Author is a political analyst and strategic columnist based in Shimla)