A New Year With Rollercoaster Political Uncertainties Coming Up!

Manoj Jarange-Patil has planned a massive rally in Mumbai in January | File Photo

As people prepare to welcome a brand-new year, there will be political uncertainty being ushered in on many fronts. For Maharashtra, 2024 will be a special year because it will not just see Lok Sabha polls happening in the first half of the year like the rest of the country but will also experience Assembly polls in the second half of the year — and perhaps also the much-awaited municipal polls to Mumbai, Pune and 12 other cities, as well as the district council polls in as many as 25 districts of the state. The year that ends this week was full of many surprises, many unexpected twists and turns in the state of Maharashtra, and the coming year is bound to be full of uncertainties in the field of politics.

Mid-year in 2023 we saw Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party experiencing a vertical split — clearly the year’s biggest political event in the state. Ajit Pawar walking away with eight prominent MLAs of the Opposition and joining the ruling alliance came as a shock to the Opposition. Almost six months after this development the Opposition alliance is now standing at a crossroads in terms of deciding which small parties to take along as they prepare for the big battles of 2024.

Currently a lot of talk is on about whether senior leader Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi or VBS party would become a member of the I.N.D.I.A alliance. Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray and Prakash Ambedkar held meetings a few times in the past year and decided that they would be working together. In fact they even announced that Praksh Ambedkar would be working as a alliance partner of the MVA in Maharashtra in the near future. Uddhav Thackeray then took a lot of interest in persuading the senior members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi that Ambedkar’s entry would be very beneficial for the Opposition alliance in the state. In the past few weeks there have been some indications from Prakash Ambedkar's party that they would be eager to become alliance partners of the national Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc. However the Congress in the state of Maharashtra has been reluctant to accept Ambedkar’s party as an alliance partner. Congress leader and former state Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan said, “The track record of VBA has shown that what they do, especially in the run-up to any elections, ultimately results in the BJP gaining ground. We are not sure why VBA now wants to come with us. If they get into negotiations over seat-sharing, deliberately ask for too many seats and then walk out, it will be damaging for our alliance.”

It is clear that the Congress party now fears that the VBA may take away their share of the votes of the backward classes, which is now their prominent vote bank in many districts in certain parts of the state. Congress feels that in the Lok Sabha polls of 2019 over eight seats were lost by the party mainly because either the backward class or minority votes were taken away by Prakash Ambedkar’s VBA or by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, also known as MIM, of leader Asaduddin Owaisi. Some leaders of the MIM have been making open statements that they would now be eager to join the I.N.D.I.A alliance and the Congress should consider inviting them to be part of this Opposition boat. It would be interesting to watch, in the first few weeks of the New Year, how these two parties which have made a certain mark for themselves in Maharashtra will proceed, and whether they will be accepted in the I.N.D.I.A alliance.

The second big issue to watch in early 2024 is the Maratha reservation demand. The leaders of the Maratha agitation in Maharashtra have now announced that they intend to gather people in large numbers — perhaps millions — and march towards Mumbai in the third week of January. This has put the Maharashtra government and civic administration including the police on high alert. Manoj Jarange-Patil, the leader of the Maratha agitation, has announced that he would be leading a march with millions of Maratha agitators towards Mumbai to reach the state capital on January 20. How the state government handles this issue now, and whether the chief minister's announcement to hold a special session of the state Assembly in February to announce reservation in education and jobs to Marathas will douse this fire, is a matter to be watched. All attention will be on this issue from mid-January in the state.

The third big issue to be watched early on in 2024 is how the ruling party decides seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha polls. There are now three partners in the ruling alliance — the Bharatiya Janata Party, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP. Just a couple of days ago Ajit Pawar made a statement in the media that his party expects that they should be given the same number of seats as the Shinde Shiv Sena. Originally it was decided that seats would be given based on who won what seats in the 2019 polls. However, there has been rethinking on this for some time and there is no clarity on how many seats would be left for Ajit Pawar's camp. Many of the aspirants from the Ajit camp now have their interests clashing with coalition partner Eknath Shinde's aspirants. So there is a lot of uncertainty and confusion about who will be given which seats, and how many.

With just over three months remaining for the Lok Sabha polls, the beginning of the New Year promises to usher in lot of political action and uncertainty. How the grand event of the Ram Mandir inauguration will impact voters, whether inflation and unemployment will remain key issues, how the Opposition alliance will work and how seat-sharing will be formulated by them are various factors that will come into play. As 2023 comes to an end, all eyes are now on the big complex battle of 2024 for which leaders, activists and voters will now prepare.



Rohit Chandavarkar is a senior journalist who has worked for 31 years with various leading newspaper brands and television channels in Mumbai and Pune