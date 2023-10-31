A Maverick’s Tryst With The Net

Blasts in the Convention Center in Kalamassery, Kerala | X

The horrific incident that unfolded at Kalamassery near Kochi, Kerala, is nothing short of a tragedy that defies belief. A renegade individual sought revenge by detonating a bomb at a Jehovah Witness convention, resulting in the loss of three innocent lives and leaving 17 others hospitalised, with four in a critical condition. The arrest of Dominic Martin, who has confessed to planning and executing the attack solely, underscores the need for greater scrutiny and understanding of radicalised individuals. The fact that the police have been able to corroborate his claims is a grim testament to the reality of this horrific event. As the investigation unfolds, it is imperative to ascertain whether he received support from any other individuals or agencies. Equally disconcerting is the alarming spread of baseless conspiracy theories on social media immediately after the incident occurred.

These baseless speculations linking the tragedy to events in Gaza served no purpose other than to sow discord, mislead the public, and exploit a terrible tragedy for political or religious gain. Individuals in positions of responsibility must refrain from engaging in such nefarious activities and instead focus on promoting peace, unity, and understanding. Martin's confession that he acquired the knowledge to construct a bomb from the internet highlights a pressing concern. The internet's accessibility to information on dangerous activities is alarming, and the incident underscores the urgent need to encourage search engines to remove such easy-to-make bomb information from the public domain.

Preventing individuals like Martin from acquiring such knowledge can save lives and protect society from future harm. The incident should serve as a wake-up call for society to address issues related to radicalisation, misinformation, and the spread of dangerous knowledge on the Internet. The memory of Kalamassery must be a solemn reminder of the importance of unity and vigilance in the face of hatred and intolerance.