Everything wrong with Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019

This year’s Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive ended on a high note with a plethora of themes, social causes and Bollywood celebs gracing the runway in charismatic couture, as the 5 day event marked 20 years this year. Lakme has always thrived to provide a podium to newcomers, be it the fresh batch of fashion institutes or investing in start-ups. It has also set an example to break barriers, whether it is androgynous ensembles, transgender models or simply adding curvy models making size no limit for fashion, Lakme has aced it all in two decades.

However, among the crowning moments, this season was a rather questionable one for some significant choices and themes. Here’s a breakdown on everything wrong with one of India’s biggest fashion event.

Designer Amit Aggarwal launched his luxury pret collection called 'Flux' with cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress Lisa Haydon walking the ramp as showstoppers. While Twitter trolled the cricketer as a prodigy of Ranveer Singh (given the bold fashion choices), a concern by many that was swept under the rug is that someone who has been misogynist and sexist in the past was given a place on a prestigious runway that celebrates women. If we’re so forgiving towards men of that calibre, shouldn’t it apply to everyone who has stepped in his shoes? We must say it was a brilliant way to clean up his image with the ruse of fashion. Nevertheless, there is a section that did not applaud this move on account of Lakme, as it highly screams of double standards.