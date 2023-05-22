World Turtle Day: 8 fascinating facts about the reptile you didn't know

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 22, 2023

May 23 is World Turtle Day. Here are 8 fascinating facts about the animal

pexels

They have been here since even before 200 million years. They were here even when the dinosaurs were present

pexels

Turtles can be carnivores, herbivores or even omnivores

pexels

Eggs laid by a turtle in its nest dug in sand is called a clutch

pixabay

The temperature of the sand around the egg, determines its sex. Cool sand means male while warm sand means female

pexels

The oldest ever recorded turtle is- Tu'i Malila, who was 188 years young. Captain James Cook gifted her to Tonga's royal family in 1777

Pinterest

A turtle's shell is made up of 50 bones that include its rib cage and spine

pexels

129 in 300 species of turtles are endangered, according to the IUCN

pexels