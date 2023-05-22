World Turtle Day: 8 fascinating facts about the reptile you didn't know

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 22, 2023
May 23 is World Turtle Day. Here are 8 fascinating facts about the animal
They have been here since even before 200 million years. They were here even when the dinosaurs were present
Turtles can be carnivores, herbivores or even omnivores
Eggs laid by a turtle in its nest dug in sand is called a clutch
The temperature of the sand around the egg, determines its sex. Cool sand means male while warm sand means female
The oldest ever recorded turtle is- Tu'i Malila, who was 188 years young. Captain James Cook gifted her to Tonga's royal family in 1777
A turtle's shell is made up of 50 bones that include its rib cage and spine
129 in 300 species of turtles are endangered, according to the IUCN
