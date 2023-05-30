World Otter Day 2023: Did you know Otters groom themselves? Know important facts about the mammal

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 30, 2023

This year's World Otter Day comes on May 31, tomorrow. The day was founded by International Otter Survival Fund. Here are some Otter facts to lighten up your day

pixabay

There are 13 known species of otters on every continent except for Australia and Antarctica

pixabay

They even have an extra ‘see through’ eyelid – like built in goggles for to see underwater

Pexels

Otters that are at rest in sea, are often observed to hold hands while sleeping. This way by cuddling they anchor themselves and prevent themselves from drifting away

freepik

Inquisitive and smart, Otters are known to investigate newcomers in their region

pixabay

They have a strong tail for speed which is highly muscular and makes up to 40% of their total body length

Pexels

They swim at speeds of 7 to 8 miles per hour and can dive to depths of 11 metres

pixabay

A group of otters is called a raft

Pexels

While underwater, otters will sometimes exhale out bubbles from their nostrils onto the surfaces of objects. After inhaling these bubbles again, they can effectively “smell” underwater

freepik

These creatures are often spotted grooming themselves as they must keep their fur clean to stay buoyant. This is why the global otter population is at risk. Oil spills and other forms of pollution clogs their fur, making it hard to survive

pixabay