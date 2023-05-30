World Otter Day 2023: Did you know Otters groom themselves? Know important facts about the mammal

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 30, 2023
This year's World Otter Day comes on May 31, tomorrow. The day was founded by International Otter Survival Fund. Here are some Otter facts to lighten up your day
pixabay
There are 13 known species of otters on every continent except for Australia and Antarctica
pixabay
They even have an extra ‘see through’ eyelid – like built in goggles for to see underwater
Pexels
Otters that are at rest in sea, are often observed to hold hands while sleeping. This way by cuddling they anchor themselves and prevent themselves from drifting away
freepik
Inquisitive and smart, Otters are known to investigate newcomers in their region
pixabay
They have a strong tail for speed which is highly muscular and makes up to 40% of their total body length
Pexels
They swim at speeds of 7 to 8 miles per hour and can dive to depths of 11 metres
pixabay
A group of otters is called a raft
Pexels
While underwater, otters will sometimes exhale out bubbles from their nostrils onto the surfaces of objects. After inhaling these bubbles again, they can effectively “smell” underwater
freepik
These creatures are often spotted grooming themselves as they must keep their fur clean to stay buoyant. This is why the global otter population is at risk. Oil spills and other forms of pollution clogs their fur, making it hard to survive
pixabay