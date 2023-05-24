Who is Sai Kandula? 19-year-old Indian origin arrested for crashing truck near White House

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 24, 2023

According to the US Secret Service, on Monday night, Sai Varshith Kandula, an Indian origin 19-year old from Missouri, purposefully drove a rented box truck into the security barriers near Lafayette Square near to the White House

Kandula, who admired Nazi ideology, was seen brandishing a Nazi flag

As per the Secret service, when asked about the flag, he said that it was a swastika

Following the incident, Kandula revealed to Secret Service agents that he had traveled from St. Louis on a one-way ticket that evening with the intention to “get to the White House, seize power, and be put in charge of the nation”

Sai Kandula also said he would “kill the president” if that’s what he had to do

No explosives or weapons were discovered in the truck or in possession of Kandula. He had rented the U-Haul truck in Herndon, Virginia

Kandula said that he had been planning this for six months and that whether he got into the White House or not, his "message was received"

Sai Kandula had purchased the flag online due to his admiration for the Nazis' "great history" and their "authoritarian nature, eugenics, and their one world order"

