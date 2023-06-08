Smoke Hijacks New York Skies After Wildfires In Canada; See Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 08, 2023

On Wednesday, smoke from wildfires in Canada filled the skies of North East parts of the US, making the air dangerous even to breathe.

AFP

Nearly 250 wildfires were burning out of control in Canada. Parts of Quebec and Ontario were under a smog warning, and experts warned that the air in Toronto and elsewhere was likely to worsen before getting better.

AFP

According to the federal guidelines issued, the poor air quality could have widespread effects among healthy people and serious ones for those with respiratory conditions.

AFP

600 firefighters have been sent from the US to help Canada suppress the fire, according to a statement from the White House.

AFP

Cities and towns including New York and from Maryland to New Hampshire reported low visibility and hazy skies.

AFP

Flights were delayed for 1 to 2 hours due to low visibility. This continued into Wednesday night at La Guardia and Newark Liberty International Airports.

AFP

The smoke caused cancellation of three big theater productions, “Hamilton,” “Camelot” and a free Shakespeare in the Park production of “Hamlet,” as well as games hosted by the Yankees and the Liberty of the W.N.B.A.

AFP

As per forecast, the smoke will continue spreading across parts of the East this week. Air quality alerts have been issued along a nearly 850 mile long path from South Carolina to New Hampshire.

AFP

Such high readings of hazardous air quality are common in megacities like Jakarta and New Delhi but rare in New York.

PTI