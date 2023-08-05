San Salvador Feast: Date, History & All You Need To Know

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 05, 2023
El Salvador's feast or Fiesta de San Salvador is celebrated annually on the 6th of August. Here is a brief look into the history of the feast day celebrations and what they commemorate.
The origins of these celebrations trace back to Pedro de Alvarado's conquest of a new island in the name of Spain. He chose to name the island 'Provincia De Nuestro Señor Jesucristo, El Salvador Del Mundo,' which translates to 'Province of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Savior of the World.'
Over time, this lengthy name was abbreviated to 'El Salvador,' meaning 'The Saviour.' To emphasize the connection, the capital was named 'San Salvador.'
As Spanish influence spread, the tradition of 'Fiestas Patronales' was established, where cities celebrated their patron saints through annual festivals. However, for San Salvador, choosing the appropriate day for celebrations was complicated due to having Jesus Christ as the patron saint.
Typically, saints were commemorated on the day of their death, but this clashed with existing holidays like Easter, which already honored Christ's death. Similarly, celebrating Christ's birth was already covered by Christmas. After careful consideration, the city decided to observe the Feast of the Transfiguration as a national and religious holiday.
The Transfiguration of Jesus Christ, a significant event described in the New Testament, where apparantly, Jesus' appearance underwent a divine transformation. His face radiated like the sun, and his garments turned dazzling white.
In the present day, Fiesta de San Salvador is celebrated nationally on August 6. One of the festival's highlights is 'la bajada,' meaning 'the descent,' during which a large parade carries a wooden statue of Christ dressed in purple through the streets of San Salvador.
The parade culminates in front of the Metropolitan Cathedral, where the statue is lowered into a chalice or globe. Afterward, the statue re-emerges dressed in white, symbolizing the Transfiguration.
