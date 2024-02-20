Photos: Stunning Works Of Underwater Photographer Of 2024 Along With Other Remarkable Winners

By: Aleesha Sam | February 20, 2024

Swedish photographer, Alex Dawson has been named as Underwater Photographer of the Year 2024 for his image ‘Whale Bones ’.

Instagram/alex_dawson_photography

The image shows a diver beneath the Greenland ice sheet exploring the skeleton of a minke whale.

Instagram/alex_dawson_photography

Lisa Stengel from the United States was named Up & Coming Underwater Photographer of the Year 2024 for her image of a mahi-mahi catching a sardine in Mexico.

Lisa Stengel/UPY 2024

Portuguese photographer, Nuno Sá, was named ‘Save Our Seas Foundation’ Marine Conservation Photographer of the Year 2024, with his photo ‘Saving Goliath’, taken in Portugal.

Nuno Sá/UPY 2024

Jenny Stock was named British Underwater Photographer of the Year 2024 for her image “Star Attraction”

Jenny Stock/UPY 2024

Martin Broen, from USA, won Wrecks, having shot two Chieftain tanks, with a fish-eye lens, at the underwater military museum off the coast of Aqaba, Jordan.

Talia Greis/ UPY 2024

Kirsty Andrews won British Waters Living Together category, with a shot of a blenny perfectly framed inside a glass bottle.

Kristy Andres/ UPY 2024

Jonathan Bunker won British Waters Compact, for his shot of a catshark in bootlace seaweed, at Chesil Cove, Dorset.

Jonathan Bunker/ UPY 2024