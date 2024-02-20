Photos: Stunning Works Of Underwater Photographer Of 2024 Along With Other Remarkable Winners

By: Aleesha Sam | February 20, 2024
Swedish photographer, Alex Dawson has been named as Underwater Photographer of the Year 2024 for his image ‘Whale Bones ’.
Instagram/alex_dawson_photography
The image shows a diver beneath the Greenland ice sheet exploring the skeleton of a minke whale.
Instagram/alex_dawson_photography
Lisa Stengel from the United States was named Up & Coming Underwater Photographer of the Year 2024 for her image of a mahi-mahi catching a sardine in Mexico.
Lisa Stengel/UPY 2024
Portuguese photographer, Nuno Sá, was named ‘Save Our Seas Foundation’ Marine Conservation Photographer of the Year 2024, with his photo ‘Saving Goliath’, taken in Portugal.
Nuno Sá/UPY 2024
Jenny Stock was named British Underwater Photographer of the Year 2024 for her image “Star Attraction”
Jenny Stock/UPY 2024
Martin Broen, from USA, won Wrecks, having shot two Chieftain tanks, with a fish-eye lens, at the underwater military museum off the coast of Aqaba, Jordan.
Talia Greis/ UPY 2024
Kirsty Andrews won British Waters Living Together category, with a shot of a blenny perfectly framed inside a glass bottle.
Kristy Andres/ UPY 2024
Jonathan Bunker won British Waters Compact, for his shot of a catshark in bootlace seaweed, at Chesil Cove, Dorset.
Jonathan Bunker/ UPY 2024