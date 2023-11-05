Photos: Refugees Deported To Pak-Afghan Border Face Severe Humanitarian Crisis

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 05, 2023
Pakistan has been deporting illegal immigrants, who are mostly Afghans, accusing them of carrying out terrorist activities like suicide attacks in the country.
PTI
Afghans, thus expelled, are facing a humanitarian crisis, stuck in camps near the Torkham Pakistan-Afghanistan border. As many as 250,000 Afghans left Pakistan before an October 31 deadline to leave voluntarily expired.
PTI
Afghanistan is overwhelmed by challenges, including years of drought, a beleaguered economy and the aftermath of decades of war. Millions are already internally displaced, raising concerns among the humanitarian community about the impoverished country being unable to support or integrate those leaving Pakistan.
PTI
Taliban social media accounts have shown senior officials at the Torkham border, in eastern Nangarhar province, shaking hands with returning Afghans and welcoming them home.
PTI
Temporary camps are providing people with food, shelter, and health care, according to Taliban authorities.
PTI
Tens of thousands are heading to border areas fearing detention and deportation as Pakistan security forces go door-to-door searching for undocumented foreigners.
PTI
Aid agencies have scrambled teams to border areas, describing chaotic and desperate scenes among returning Afghans. People told Save the Children they have nowhere to live or money to pay for food, rent or transport after crossing the border.
PTI
Some Afghan children born in Pakistan are in Afghanistan for the first time, the agency said. The deportation drive marks a spike in tensions between Pakistan and the Taliban.
PTI