Photos: Massive Earthquake Destructs Morocco, Hundreds Killed

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 09, 2023

People flee their homes and gather on the streets after earthquake of magnitude 6.8 hit Morocco

Twitter

Properties and vehicles damaged due to earthquake in Morocco

Twitter

Earthquake leads to loss of lives and damage to properties in Morocco

Twitter

Building damaged and people feared trapped under debris due to earthquake

Twitter

Injured receiving treatment on the streets over fears of earthquake

Twitter

Man giving haircut outside his shop fearing another earthquake might hit again

Twitter

Debris spread all over the city after massive earthquake hit the nation

Twitter

Around 300 people have lost their lives after earthquake hit Morocco

Twitter