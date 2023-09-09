Photos: Massive Earthquake Destructs Morocco, Hundreds Killed

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 09, 2023
People flee their homes and gather on the streets after earthquake of magnitude 6.8 hit Morocco
Properties and vehicles damaged due to earthquake in Morocco
Earthquake leads to loss of lives and damage to properties in Morocco
Building damaged and people feared trapped under debris due to earthquake
Injured receiving treatment on the streets over fears of earthquake
Man giving haircut outside his shop fearing another earthquake might hit again
Debris spread all over the city after massive earthquake hit the nation
Around 300 people have lost their lives after earthquake hit Morocco