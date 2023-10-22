PHOTOS: India Sends Humanitarian Aid To Palestine Amid Ongoing War With Israel

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 22, 2023
India has dispatched essential medical and disaster relief supplies to Gaza, extending support during the ongoing conflict with Israel.
These supplies consist of life-saving medications, surgical equipment, tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, sanitary utilities, and water purification tablets, among other necessary items.
This humanitarian effort comes in response to the Israeli military's extensive airstrikes in Gaza following an attack by Hamas on October 7, which resulted in the tragic loss of over 1,400 lives, with a significant number of casualties being civilians who suffered from gunshot wounds, mutilations, or burns.
The continued bombing has led to a devastating toll of over 4,300 Palestinian lives, predominantly civilians, according to reports from the Hamas-run health ministry.
These attacks have also left large portions of the densely-populated Gaza region in ruins.
At a peace summit held in Egypt, the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, appealed for a humanitarian ceasefire to put an end to this distressing situation.
After negotiations, a shipment of food, water, and medicine, but not fuel, entered Gaza from Egypt on Saturday. The border crossing closed subsequently, and UN officials have emphasized that much more aid is required.
In a joint statement, five UN agencies expressed concern about the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which has only worsened due to recent hostilities. They called for increased international support, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.
