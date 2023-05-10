Pakistan Plunges into Chaos as Former PM Imran Khan's Arrest Triggers Law and Order Crisis - SEE Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 10, 2023

Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan was arrested Tuesday as he appeared in a court in the country's capital, Islamabad, to face charges in multiple graft cases. Security agents dragged Khan outside and shoved him into an armored car before whisking him away.

Khan sitting inside court right before rangers barged in to arrest him

Twitter video screengrab

Massive protests across Pakistan against Khan's arrest

Twitter video screengrab

Police officers and supporters of Pakistans former Prime Minister Imran Khan exchange stones during a protest against the arrest of Khan, in Karachi, Pakistan

PTI

Paramilitary soldiers from Frontier Corps stand guard outside their headquarters, where supporters of Pakistans former Prime Minister Imran Khan protest against the arrest of their leader, in Peshawar, Pakistan

PTI

Smoke erupts from objects set on fire by angry supporters of Pakistans former Prime Minister Imran Khan as police fire tear gas to disperse them during a protest against the arrest of Khan, in Peshawar, Pakistan

PTI

Protestors enter GHQ Rawalpindi

Twitter video screengrab

Lahore crowd attacks corps commander house after Khan's arrest

Twitter video screengrab

