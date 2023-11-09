'Let There Be Light': UK PM Rishi Sunak, Wife Akshata Murty Celebrate Diwali At 10 Downing Street; Check Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 09, 2023
Ahead of Diwali, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty celebrated Diwali,the festival of lights, with members of the Hindu community gathering at his official residence in 10 Downing Street.
10DowningStreet/X
"Tonight Prime Minister @RishiSunak welcomed guests from the Hindu community to Downing Street ahead of #Diwali – a celebration of the triumph of light over darkness," posted UK PM's office on X.
@10DowningStreet/X
Last year, after becoming the first Indian-origin and first Hindu Prime Minister of the UK, Sunak pledged to do "everything I can in this job to build a Britain where our children and our grandchildren can light their diyas".
@10DowningStreet/X
The Prime Minister's office also shared images from the event which showed Sunak lighting the traditional lamp along with his wife and later welcoming and wishing the guests.
@10DowningStreet/X
Akshata Murty celebrated Diwali and also addressed the Hindu community members at the 10 Downing Streets
@10DowningStreet/X
Following his recent visit to India for the P20,CommonsSpeaker Lindsay Hoyle MP hosted a Diwali reception UK Parliament today. HC V Doraiswami was among the guests.
X
Celebrations and Diwali fireworks in India's Maharashtra
Pexels/ Suvan Chowdhury
Thanks For Reading!