King Charles III and Queen Camilla crowned at Westminster Abbey ceremony

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 06, 2023
King Charles III and Queen Camilla were crowned in a majestic ceremonial event at first UK coronation in 70 years at Westminster Abbey in London.
On Saturday, Archbishop of Canterbury placed St Edward's Crown on the head of King Charles III.
Later, Camilla, the Queen Consort, was crowned with Queen Mary's Crown.
The Royal couple took oath after being coronated as the King and the Queen at the historic ceremony.
King Charles and Queen Camilla marked a ride in the Gold State Coach on the coronation day.
The UK coronation comes months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8 last year.
Thanks For Reading!