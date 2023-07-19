International Moon Day 2023: A Must-Know Day For Space Lovers & Selenophiles

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 19, 2023
International Moon Day is an annual day dedicated to the Earth’s one and only natural satellite, the Moon. It’s held every year on the 20th of July, which is the anniversary of the day on which astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin famously set foot on the Moon in 1969.
The Moon landing is still considered one of humanity’s greatest achievements, and so International Moon Day is all about commemorating the Apollo 11 mission while teaching people about the Moon and astronomy.
The General Assembly declared International Moon Day, a United Nations-designated international day to be observed annually on 20 July, in its resolution 76/76 on “International cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space” in 2021.
The celebrations will also consider the achievements of all States in the exploration of the Moon and raise public awareness of sustainable Moon exploration and utilization.
According to United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, "20 July was chosen as International Moon Day to honour the anniversary of the first landing of humans on the Moon."
"This was accomplished by the Apollo 11 mission, during which Neil Armstrong and Edwin 'Buzz' Aldrin set foot on the Moon's surface as the first humans while Michael Collins awaited their return in the Columbia Command Module in Moon orbit."
"This marked a historic feat in Moon exploration and paved the way for future research and discovery."
Happy Moon Day!
