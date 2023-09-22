International Bisexuality Day: Who Is A Bisexual?

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 22, 2023
Bisexuality Day, also known as Bisexual Visibility Day, is celebrated on September 23rd each year. Bisexuality is a sexual orientation characterized by the potential for romantic or sexual attraction to individuals of more than one gender.
People who identify as bisexual are attracted to both people of their own gender and people of different genders. In other words, bisexuality is not limited to attraction to just two genders; it encompasses a range of gender identities. Key points about bisexuality include:
1. Attraction to Multiple Genders: Bisexual individuals can experience attraction to individuals of any gender, including but not limited to men, women, non-binary, genderqueer, genderfluid, and other gender identities. Bisexuality does not require equal attraction to all genders or a specific balance of attraction.
2. Fluidity: Some people use the term "bisexuality" to describe their sexual orientation, while others may use terms like "pansexuality" or "queer" to convey similar feelings of attraction without being limited by gender.
3. Not a Phase: Bisexuality is not a phase or a transitional stage. It is a valid and enduring sexual orientation that can persist throughout a person's life.
4. Diverse Experiences: Bisexual individuals have diverse experiences and identities. Some may have exclusively monogamous relationships, while others may engage in polyamory or open relationships. Bisexual individuals may also face unique challenges related to biphobia and bisexuality erasure.
5. Coming Out: Like individuals of other sexual orientations, coming out as bisexual is a personal process. Some people may choose to disclose their orientation openly, while others may keep it private, depending on their comfort level and circumstances.
6. Visibility: Bisexual Visibility is an important aspect of advocating for the rights and acceptance of bisexual individuals. Bisexuality Day is one example of an effort to increase visibility and understanding.
It's important to respect and support individuals' self-identified sexual orientations and to promote acceptance and understanding of the diversity of human sexuality. Bisexuality is a valid and legitimate sexual orientation, and those who identify as bisexual deserve recognition, respect, and the same rights and protections as individuals of any other sexual orientation.
