In pictures: Why Peruvians are angry at their new 'accidental President'

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 13, 2022
Peru's now-former President Pedro Castillo had announced he is dissolving Congress and installing 'a government of exception.' He was summarily impeached and arrested on charges of sedition
Castillo's VP Dina Boluarte was appointed the new President
Riot police patrolling amid deadly protests in peru that has till date claimed 6 lives
Angry protestors in Capital Lima clashing with riot police. Protestors are unhappy with Boluarte who was very quickly sworn-in after Castillo was ousted & detained
AFP
Demonstrators take cover from tear gas in Lima at a march to demand the release of detained ex-president Pedro Castillo
AFP
The protests in certain areas of Peru, which turned deadly on Sunday, have swollen since Castillo was impeached and arrested, accused of attempting a coup
AFP
Protestors in Lima closing their eyes amid tear gas shelling by authorities
AFP
After widespread protests Dina Boluarte says she will present a bill to Congress seeking to hold elections two years early in April 2024. The announcement comes as protests following the arrest of former-prez Castillo grew
AFP
A protest site in capital Lima: Inspite of Boluarte's early election announcement, protests have not stopped. Two teenagers have reportedly died in the clashes. Human-rights groups have raised concerns over the handling of protests by authorities
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest demanding presidential elections and release of Prez Castillo
A letter shared by ex-President Castillo's on his Twitter account saying he remains unconditionally faithful to the popular mandate and that he won’t resign or abandon his functions. Castillo has warned citizens against falling "for the dirty game of new elections" and calls for a Constituent Assembly
Thanks For Reading!